Weather Alert: Flood Warning as Thunderstorms Cause Damage
By Storm Team4
NBC Washington
3 days ago
Thunderstorms raced through the Washington, D.C., region Wednesday evening, knocking down hundreds of trees, causing thousands of power outages and raising concerns about flooding. By 6 p.m. this turned from a wind damage event to a flood warning event. Parts of D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia are under a...
(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening.
While we had a calm first half of the day, things will start to deteriorate after lunchtime.
A strong cold front will swing in from the west and that cold air will collide with the warm, moist airmass in place causing storms to fire up.
Storms will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards the Baltimore area in the evening.
The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and flooding.
A Flood Watch is in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties, as well as the Baltimore area, are under a Flood Watch from 3-11 p.m.
A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, but expired at 3:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties.
Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat.
It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Downed trees and powerlines could be seen all throughout Fauquier County Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm ravaged the area. According to Dominion Energy, nearly half of Fauquier County is also without power tonight. In a statement, Fauquier County Sherriff's Office said it was responding to the...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region. More than 70,000 customers in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas reported power outages on Wednesday, June 22....
Strong storms lashed the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday, hitting the town of Warrenton especially hard. Roads were still blocked and power outages continued Thursday morning. Falling trees trapped a woman in her house, damaged several homes and littered roads. Downed power lines created life-threatening hazards. Two power substations were knocked...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
WASHINGTON (7News) — The severe thunderstorm watch posted for much of the area Wednesday has expired. Areas of moderate to heavy rain will continue into early Thursday along with a captivating lightning show. Additional rain totals may push one-inch. Several intense lines of storms have passed the area leaving...
Thousands of people across Fauquier County and the region are waking up without power and — in many cases — debris to clear following storms packing powerful punches Wednesday. It could be Friday before all customers in Fauquier County get their power back, said Peggy Fox, a spokeswoman...
June 22 marks the 50th anniversary of the devastation caused by a storm called Agnes. (For those of you who are chronological sticklers, it’s technically the 51st anniversary, but let’s follow convention here.) Agnes started out as a tropical depression over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on June 14, 1972,...
DC National Guard tweeted: “DCNG does not currently have a request for assistance (RFA) from DC Government or any of our federal partners. As always, we remain ready to provide support if we receive a @DeptofDefense. -approved RFA.”
The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has made it an ALERT evening. Thunderstorms could bring heavy down pours and strong winds across the Susquehanna Valley into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Flood watch. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch between...
We’re embracing late nights in the middle of June with Friday night fishing, twilight pool parties, after dark comedy shows, stargazing and this show from one-person band Tash Sultana. And the nights really are getting later: The summer solstice just passed on Tuesday, and all weekend twilight won’t end...
Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Carroll; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CARROLL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON
A collision has closed all southbound lanes of Rockville Pike (MD-355) at Tuckerman Lane, with northbound now down to one right lane. Drivers are to expect significant delays and advised to seek an alternate route. The collision occurred on Rockville Pike between Tuckerman Lane and Strathmore Avenue around 1:30pm on Friday afternoon.
On June 21, 2022, the D.C. Policy Center’s article, Food access in D.C is deeply connected to poverty and transportation, was cited by Mashed:. The Anacostia River branches off the Potomac just two miles due south of the U.S. Capitol building near the Nationals baseball stadium, running through Washington, D.C. past the National Arboretum, and into Maryland. Across the 11th Street bridge is a low-income and predominantly-Black neighborhood (per Statistical Atlas) which, on a map published by the D.C. Policy Center, is lit up with blue dots, each marking a bodega or corner store. The area contains only two full-service grocers — which, as the map shows, are abundant and accessible everywhere north and west of the river.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
Here's an opportunity to buy and transform a church built in 1881 in Round Hill, an enclave in Loudoun County. "A wrought iron fence across the front, original to the property, continues to welcome all who pass through its gate," the Realtor.com listing says.
I think the first time I really started using lavender was when preparing to bring home my first baby. We got our room all ready, complete with a diffuser that I would fill with lavender essential oil. We used it nightly. My husband always kind of rolls his eyes at my use of essential oils, but there is research that inhaled lavender improved the sleep of certain patients.
It’s possible Fairfax County will not be following Arlington’s lead in renaming its stretch of U.S. 29 as “Langston Boulevard.”. Fairfax County supervisors wish to rename Lee and Lee-Jackson Memorial highways because of their associations with Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, but a county survey – with an admittedly small sample size – found the public would prefer they just go with the roads’ numbers.
