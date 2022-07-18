ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise across Carolina with us. Keep up with our travels around the state right here.

By Staff report
 4 days ago
News & Observer reporter Martha Quillin is traveling to out-of-the-way places in North Carolina and sharing where to go and what to do in those spots.

Keep up with her travels here. We’ll continue to update this story as she continues her journey throughout the summer.

Trip 1: Ocracoke, Cape Hatteras, Manteo

The journey: From the Triangle to Swan Quarter, onto the ferry to Ocracoke, then Hatteras Island, Manteo and back home.

Trip 2: Southern coast

The journey: From the Triangle to Elizabethtown, Lake Waccamaw and Holden Beach, using Holden as a launch pad to Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle and Oak Island. From there to Southport, where you catch a ferry to Fort Fisher and drive to Kure and Carolina beaches before going north to Topsail Island. Back home by way of Wilmington, because I forgot to stop there on the way north.

Trip 3: The Southern Piedmont

The journey: From the Triangle to Troutman, camping at Lake Norman State Park and using it as a base for trips to Hiddenite and sites in or near Statesville. Then to downtown Mooresville and on to Salisbury, camping at Dan Nicholas Park before heading home.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

