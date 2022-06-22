ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series to play

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TT2wa_0gIHWtjR00

Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia -funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Open had allowed players who were banned by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV Golf series to play at last week's tournament.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

The world’s oldest major championship begins July 14.

“The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," Slumbers said.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headlined LIV Golf's inaugural tournament held this month outside London and won by former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who collected $4.75 million. The league is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Mickelson, a six-time major champion who has become the face of the LIV league, missed the cut at The Country Club last week. He won the British Open in 2013.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Golf.com

LIV players fined, banned by DP World Tour from playing in co-sanctioned events

The golf wars continue forward, as the DP World Tour has fined members who played in the LIV Golf London event, and banned them from playing in three upcoming events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. The tour’s reasoning is simple: members played in an event — at Centurion Club, June 9-11, just outside London — without obtaining releases from the tour.
GOLF
BBC

Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams learn first-round opponents

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. British number one Emma Raducanu has been drawn against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in the Wimbledon first round. Two-time champion Andy Murray, who is trying to overcome an abdominal...
TENNIS
