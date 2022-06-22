ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Afghanistan earthquake – live: Almost 1000 dead after ‘deadliest earthquake since 2002’

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Almost 1,000 people have died after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Afghanistan ’s Paktika province early on Wednesday.

The state-run news agency says at least 1000 are killed and more than 1,500 others have been injured, with significant damage to property seen across several districts.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, head of the Taliban administration’s natural disaster ministry, said earlier that the majority of deaths were in the province of Paktika.

Rescue workers are arriving at the site by helicopter, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

Tremors from the powerful earthquake were felt across over 500km in areas including Afghanistan, Pakistan and India , the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said.

According to the death toll given by Afghan emergency official Sharafuddin Muslim, today’s earthquake is now the deadliest since 2002, when a 6.1 magnitude temblor killed about 1,000 people in northern Afghanistan.

Kaylene Euell
2d ago

I think it's heartbreaking and the one person is right the world's shaking everywhere lately. the Lord will be on his way

The Independent

The Independent

