Hudson County, NJ

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and up begins today in Hudson County

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

COVID-19 vaccines for kids under five will be available beginning today in Hudson County.

Kids as young as six months are eligible in the county.

Parents who want their child to be vaccinated can register for an appointment on the Hudson County vaccine task force website .

Walk-in appointments are also available, but an appointment usually helps the process move along a little faster.

Parents can begin registering for an appointment today and can also get their booster shot if they haven't done so yet.

