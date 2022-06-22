ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Get your REAL ID today from a mobile MVC unit in Edison!

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A mobile MVC will be at the Edison Municipal Building today -- for residents who still need to update their driver’s license to a REAL ID.

The unit helps people with anything you would need to do at the DMV – driver’s licenses, REAL ID, registrations, license plates and disability placards.

People looking to get a REAL ID driver’s license need to bring all the required paperwork to prove their identity and residence.

The MVC has a helpful tool online to help drivers select the correct forms of ID.

The mobile unit will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

