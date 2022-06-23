ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

At least 1,000 dead in earthquake in Afghanistan

By Somayeh Malekian
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kxKL_0gIHFcRB00

At least 1,000 people have been killed and more than 1,500 others have been injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, according to the country's state-run media.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 5.9-magnitude quake near the Pakistani border at about 1:30 a.m. local time.

“We are deeply saddened by reports of an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said on Twitter. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to all who have been affected by this devastating event.”

The death toll has continued to rise throughout the day, as rescue teams arrive in the mountainous area around the quake's epicenter. People were still being extracted from the rubble, as wind, rain and snow hampered efforts, Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations’ deputy special representative, and humanitarian coordinator for the country, told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI7RV_0gIHFcRB00
Bakhtar News Agency via AP - PHOTO: In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans evacuate wounded in an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, June 22, 2022.

Mawlawi Sharafudin Muslim, deputy minister of disaster management, told reporters earlier on Wednesday that at least 920 people had been killed and at least 600 others were injured. He warned that the already tragic toll might rise.

A journalist on the scene told ABC News that many of the victims died in their homes, as the quake struck in the middle of the night, while many were asleep. The quake destroyed homes and knocked out communication, resulting a near total blackout.

“People got shocked with the hit and many lost their lives right at their homes,” the journalist said.

Many of the villages that were hit are in remote areas with difficult access routes for emergency responders. The few pictures that have been published since the earthquake struck showed helicopters ferrying injured people away from the area.

Afghanistan Ministry of Defense's said in a press release that the ministry has sent seven helicopters with first aid to transport the wounded to military and civilian hospitals and to treat the victims. Teams from the field and central units had arrived at the scene to help transport the injured to health centers.

About 1,800 homes have been destroyed, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Mohammad Hasan Akhund, acting prime minister of the Taliban, announced the country will allocate more than $11 million to “urgently address the situation of the families of earthquake victims and victims in Paktika and Khost provinces,” Bakhtar News Agency reported.

The quake's epicenter was in Paktika province, about 27 miles southwest of Khost, Pakistan's Meteorological Department said. That service, which placed the magnitude at 6.1, logged the quake at a depth of 31 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNDbi_0gIHFcRB00
Bakhtar News Agency via AP - PHOTO: In this photo released by a state-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, June 22, 2022.

“I am saddened over loss of precious lives by earthquake in Afghanistan & express my sympathies with the affectees,” Arif Alvi, Pakistan’s president, said on Twitter. “I pray for the deceased, the injured & offer condolences to bereaved families. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this hour of need.”

Pope Francis offered condolences to those affected by the quake.

"In the past few hours an earthquake has caused victims and extensive damage in Afghanistan,” he said during his weekly audience at the Vatican. “I express my closeness to the injured and those affected by the earthquake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and their families. I hope that with everyone's help we can alleviate the suffering of the dear Afghan people."

China said it would offer emergency relief assistance to Afghanistan, according to the country's ambassador in Kabul.

"We are willing to provide emergency relief assistance according to the needs of the Afg people," the ambassador said in a tweet, adding that China is in "close contact" with relevant parties.

Comments / 1276

Umoza Mzizi
3d ago

it is absolutely amazing how much hate is in this country. a natural disaster happens and the only thing that some people can spew is hate. so sad.

Reply(61)
340
Jim Pearson
3d ago

What is the point of having an embassy in a terrorist run nation with a vast history of human rights violations?

Reply(330)
281
Susan Owens
3d ago

I know most everyone doesn't care about Afghanistan but I pray for the families of those were lost in the earthquake

Reply(25)
148
Related
BBC

Afghanistan quake: Gyan clinic with five beds for 500 injured patients

"Of 500 patients who have come to the clinic since the morning, 200 have died" - that is the blunt assessment of Muhammad Gul, a staff member at a tiny clinic in Gyan, in eastern Afghanistan. The facility has just five beds, but Tuesday's earthquake left even these meagre resources...
WORLD
AFP

Ukraine, hunger, inflation: G7 leaders navigate myriad of crises

G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden gather on Sunday in southern Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion while grappling with the intensifying global fallout of the war. "Core problems that are on the top of mind for all of us" include "rising prices, supply chain disruptions all exacerbated by this war in Ukraine", said Kirby.
WORLD
AFP

Fairytale venue with dark past for G7 summit in Germany

G7 leaders will gather from Sunday in a quintessentially German venue handpicked by former chancellor Angela Merkel and recycled by her successor Olaf Scholz -- a luxury hotel with a fairy-tale setting and a tumultuous past. After the start of World War II, he prevented his beloved hotel from being seized by the Nazi top brass for their own use by renting it out to the German army as a resort for soldiers on leave from the front.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
BBC

Afghanistan quake: Many children feared dead in disaster

Doctors in Afghanistan have told the BBC that many children may have been killed in Wednesday's earthquake. More than 1,000 people died in the disaster, and heavy rain, threadbare resources and rugged terrain are hampering rescue workers. Unknown numbers were buried in the rubble of ruined, often mud-built homes by...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Afghanistan earthquake: 'Every street you go you hear mourning'

"A couple of helicopters came to help but it is not clear what else they can do other than moving the dead bodies." This is how one Afghan described the situation after a powerful earthquake left hundreds dead. The quake happened in the early hours of the morning, causing houses...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Worst natural disaster in eight years kills 1,000 in Afghanistan

At least 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after a powerful earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan overnight, setting off a new humanitarian crisis in a country already facing a crumbling economy and hunger. The eastern Paktika province was the worst hit, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

India flies tons of essentials to quake-rocked Afghanistan

India is flying emergency relief assistance and a technical team to help the people of eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake that state media reported killed 1,000 people.The 27 tons of relief assistance in two flights are comprised of essential items, including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets and sleeping mats, a ministry statement said Friday. “India, a true first responder,” tweeted India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.The relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul, it said.The technical team has been deployed...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Rain And Snow#Disaster Management#Pakistani#The U S Embassy#The United Nations#Abc News#Bakhtar News Agency#Afghans
The Independent

India sends team to assist after Afghanistan earthquake despite strained relations with Taliban

India on Thursday said it has sent a "technical team" to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid after a powerful earthquake killed over 1000 people in eastern Afghanistan.A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the country's Paktika and Khost provinces on Wednesday killing at least 1,150 people and wounding 1,600 more. Nearly 3,000 homes turned to rubles in the mountainous region of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the severe earthquake.According to the US geological survey, the earthquake struck about 44km from the city of Khost in at a depth of 51km.New Delhi said the team has been deployed to...
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 23)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. European Union leaders approved Ukraine's candidacy to join the 27-nation bloc. Ukraine applied shortly after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. "Our future is together," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel. This first official step toward membership, agreed at a summit in Brussels, will be followed by a long process to reach a final decision on whether Ukraine can join the EU. That process is expected to take years. The EU leaders also approved Moldova's candidacy for membership.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban asks for help after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

The Taliban has asked for international aid after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Wednesday morning (22 June), killing at least 1000 people.With no paved roads, military helicopters had to be dispatched in the affected areas to airlift victims and those injured to emergency services.A man in hospital retold: “My shoulder was dislocated, my head was hurt, but I got out, I’m sure the seven or nine people in my family who were in the same room as me, are now dead.”Authorities said they expected the death toll to rise further as search and rescue operations continue.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NBC News

5.9 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

Afghanistan is surveying the devastation after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area. More than 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 were injured. The quake was located in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province and was felt as far away as the country’s capital, Kabul, and parts of Pakistan. The death toll is expected to continue to rise and local officials estimate there are hundreds of bodies still trapped.June 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Dozens die trying to cross into Spanish enclave of Melilla

At least 23 migrants have died and others were hurt on Friday when a huge crowd tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, officials from neighbouring Morocco say. Reports say some of those who died had fallen from the top of a border fence. Several security personnel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin marks key WWII date

KYIV/KHARKIV (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and surrounding countryside with rockets, killing at least 15 people, in what Kyiv called a bid to force it to pull resources from the main battlefield to protect civilians from attack. Inside Russia, a fire tore through an oil...
POLITICS
CBS News

Attorney General Merrick Garland travels to Ukraine to meet with counterpart about war crimes related to Russian invasion

Attorney General Merrick Garland traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to discuss U.S. efforts to help Ukraine identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals connected to war crimes in Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the Justice Department. "I am here to express the unwavering...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

710K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy