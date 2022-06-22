Sky TV customers just got this cool free upgrade

Today's the day: many Sky TV customers will gain access to even more content, as Paramount+ launches in the UK. The streaming service (formerly CBS All Access), which has been in the USA since March this year, finally lands on UK shores, bringing more original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic shows to viewers' rosters.

The typical cost of Paramount Plus is £6.99 per month in the UK (£69.90 a year, saving two months of subscription cost) for those who choose to subscribe to the standalone subscription service. You can trail it for free, too, as we detail in our How to watch Paramount+ for free article.

However, Sky Cinema customers will find they don't need to do anything at all: Paramount+ will be added to this package at no additional cost, meaning that every show from the new streaming service will be bundled into existing Sky Cinema packages and channels. Very nice indeed.

Sky Cinema costs from £11 per month in the UK, meaning this Paramount+ addition is a huge boost to the package – and totally free of charge, too. That's great news for Sky Glass and Sky Q customers, where app access will be available directly.

However, if you access Sky Cinema through other means, i.e. NOW, then you won't get access to the full Paramount+ package through the app. Some Paramount+ content may come available on the channels through NOW, but streaming on demand won't be part of the package, we understand.

What movies and shows are on Paramount+?

If you're lucky enough to get Paramount+ for free as a Sky Cinema customer, or you want to trial the service and subscribe, then the big question is: what originals, movies and classic shows will be available on the streaming service?

This is a question we've answered in a separate piece – What shows are on Paramount+ and is the new streaming service worth it? – highlighting the stock of original shows, such as Halo and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , along with classics such as The Good Fight and many more.

There's a whole host of movies, too, courtesy of Paramount's pedigree in the industry, including Clifford The Big Red Dog , and future must-watch flicks such as Mission Impossible 7 and many more besides. These will likely appear in certain Sky Cinema channels, meaning even NOW subscribers may obtain such benefits in the future.

Whether Paramount+ will receive the same positive subscriber base in the UK as it's experienced in the US – where CBS All Access jumped from several million subscribers to almost 40 million subs in just a number of months. Hopefully that kind of bankroll will mean Paramount has extra financial income to create yet more originals, movies and must-watch shows, to give even more incentive for subscribers to consider the service.

After all, given the cost of living crisis, cancelling streaming services such as Netflix has become the norm. So adding yet another is going to be a big question mark for many when the likes of Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are already vying for our attention.