Crow Wing County, MN

Thousands Without Power as Severe Storms Push Through Brainerd Lakes Area

By Ryan Bowler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was the first day of summer, but a lot of Brainerd Lakes Area residents spent it without power due to severe storms that rolled through Monday evening. Greer Lake Campground up in the Crosslake area...

CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Roads closed due to flooding after storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The National Weather Service relayed a report from law enforcement officials on Friday morning "that the Little Elk River is flooding in the town of Randall. Some residences are being evacuated ... due to the flooding."
RANDALL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Flooding Update: Parts of Highway 10 Reopening

BAXTER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reopening a section of Highway 10 that had been closed due to flooding. As of Saturday afternoon, officials say one lane of eastbound Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls has reopened to traffic. Westbound Highway 10 in that same stretch remains closed for the time being.
BAXTER, MN
WDIO-TV

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads. Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office posted pictures. "Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to...
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several evacuated as central Minnesota experiences flooding

After overnight storms, parts of central Minnesota are experiencing flooding.A number of homes near the Little Elk River in the town of Randall had to be evacuated today, while a number of roads were closed off."There's water everywhere. It's completely insane. I've never seen anything like this," said Meghan Waldoch.Waldoch spent part of Friday afternoon trying to get to her mother-in-law's house. But it was no easy task. 230th Avenue leading into Randall was closed, and surrounding country roads were washed out."She's got 12 inches of water in her basement but she's doing okay," said Waldoch.In town, Jason Ganz couldn't...
RANDALL, MN
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Country, Minnesota Power still working to restore services

After the latest round of severe weather in the Northland, power crews continue their work to get the lights back on for customers. Both Minnesota Power and Lake Country Power provided outage updates Wednesday. Minnesota Power says crews have made significant progress. At the heigh of the storm, 11,000 customers...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Motorcycle rear-ends another in Ottertail County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Around 6 pm yesterday, Parkers Prairie Police responded to a crash where one motorcycle rear-ended another. Both motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hwy 29 in Ottertail County. The first, driven by Sherri Rupert, 58, of Parkers Prairie, MN, slowed to make a right turn onto 118th St.
OTTERTAIL, MN
Power 96

Woman Killed in Central Minnesota Crash

Mora, MN (KROC AM News)- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Minnesota woman Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says Rachel Johnson of Willow River was driving on Hwy. 65 south of Mora when she drove over the centerline and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
MORA, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man dies while swimming in Pelican Lake

A man died in a Minnesota lake this past weekend and authorities are continuing to investigate. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on the south end of Pelican Lake just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of 9229 Cimino Bay Drive in Pequot Lakes, near Nisswa.
CBS Minnesota

Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in east-central Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the State Patrol, Rachel J. Johnson, of Willow River, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 65 in Kanabec County when she crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford transit truck.
MORA, MN
WJON

Sauk Rapids Crowns Its New Royalty

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids kicked off Thursday night with the Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant. The event was held at 7:00 p.m. at The Waters Church in Sartell. The new Miss Sauk Rapids is Maggie Fernholz. The two new Princesses are Maycee Britz and Saige...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

