ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

With juvenile cases rising, Hall County looks for alternatives to costly detention

By Steve White
foxnebraska.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Judges say Hall County courts are packed with teen as they plead with the county to find alternatives to detention, which can costs thousands of bucks a month for a single kid. Hoping to get a grant, they were unsuccessful, so now judges have...

foxnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Bridging Forward Program launches for families in poverty

A new program is hoping to tackle poverty in the South Central Nebraska area—starting with one person at a time. Big problems call for big solutions. Big solutions call for community action which is why organizations across the Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties gathered to launch Bridging Forward.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Hall County, NE
Government
County
Hall County, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police looking for fugitive last seen in northwest Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are trying to find a wanted man who they say ran from officers late Thursday morning. Police say 43-year-old Shaun Goin is wanted for failing to appear in court several times on a felony forgery charge. Officers attempted to detain him in the 2100 block of West 39th St. around 11:30 but he escaped. Police used drones, a K-9 unit and got help from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office but couldn’t find him.
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

York man pleads not guilty to high-level drug felonies

YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, whose original address was Yucaipa, Calif., has pleaded not guilty to delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. His arraignment was held this past week in York County District...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re planning to go tubing or tanking down the river this summer, law enforcement is reminding you to be safe. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office shared this advice after a woman and child were reported missing late Saturday night while tubing on the Platte River.
KSNB Local4

Area homeless shelters nearing capacity due to effects of inflation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With inflation through the roof, more people are struggling to keep up with everyday costs now more than ever. From rising prices of gas, to groceries, to housing and more, many are struggling to get by, and homeless shelters like Crossroads Mission Avenue are seeing an alarming increase in the amount of people reaching out for assistance.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Detention#Juvenile Courts#Juveniles#County Attorney#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State
KSNB Local4

Grand Island school board candidate drops out

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the candidates for a seat on the Grand Island School Board has dropped out. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet reported Wednesday that Ward B candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomination, which means that she will no longer be on the ballot for that seat.
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after refusing to come out of trailer, K-9 brought in

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after they refused to come out from underneath a trailer in Grand Island, leading a K-9 to be called in. Alejandro Loforte Escalona, 23, homeless, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as for six active warrants.
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police investigating spike in car thefts

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Police in Grand Island are investigating a rash of recent car thefts. Police say they’ve collected eight reports of stolen vehicles since the start of the weekend. Captain Jim Duering says six of the thefts share a common thread: keys were left by the car.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxnebraska.com

GI Police investigating additional car thefts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after multiple car thefts were reported in the past two days. At 1 a.m. Monday, a man reported his mother’s black 2013 Chrysler 300 was stolen from the west parking lot of the Old Walnut Apartments in the 500 block of North Elm Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Man sentenced for meth possession after traffic stop in Waco

YORK – Justin White, 39, of Lincoln, has been sentenced in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine. He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart. According to the affidavit filed with...
WACO, NE
KSNB Local4

Lawrence, Ohiowa among fire departments awarded life-saving equipment

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers and grain handlers know all too well how quickly entering a grain bin can turn deadly. So to help, dozens of fire departments across the country are receiving some life-saving equipment. Nationwide announced 58 fire departments will receive grain rescue tubes and hands-on training. Two...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Community rallies to support a child fighting heart defect

YORK -- During their 20th ultrasound, Andy and Sarah Griess of Sutton were made aware that their son, Conway Griess, was going to be born with a heart defect. Since then, the family has faced ongoing medical challenges, but they are hanging on to that little bit of hope with the support of family, friends and Andy’s co-workers from Black Hills Energy.
SUTTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney students are taking the reins to their futures

KEARNEY, NEB. — Kearney students are taking the reins–to their futures that is–thanks to an education grant bringing a new program to town. These kids aren’t horsing around. In fact, they’re learning about a career teaching them much more than how to ride. “We start...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Structure fire leaves about $80K in damage

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Grand Island Division Chief Tim Hiemer said around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, all four stations responded to a structure fire on 1115 Sagewood Avenue. Officials said that the interior of the garage was heavily damaged, along with two...
KSNB Local4

Burwell woman sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal car crash

ORD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Burwell woman will go to state prison for a 2019 car crash which killed an Ord woman. Kelsie Privoznik-Bloom, 30, was convicted in March of manslaughter. She had originally been charged with motor vehicle homicide and three other charges related to the September 2019 death of Sandy Psota, 52, of Ord. Those charges were amended or dropped in exchange for a guilty plea on manslaughter.
ORD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy