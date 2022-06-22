ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Jonathan India: Launches first homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

India went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 8-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Ejected from Sunday's game

Rodriguez struck out in his lone plate appearance of Sunday's game against the Angels before he was ejected from the contest for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl in the second inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rodriguez was at the plate when the home plate umpire...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Extends on-base streak Saturday

Upton, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday, has now reached safely in six straight games. The veteran has just one extra-base hit, a double, over his first 31 plate appearances in a Mariners uniform, but his ability to get on base consistently of late is encouraging. Upton can still play the corner outfield spots and has made an appearance apiece in right and left field thus far, but the DH role that has served as his primary path to playing time so far could become mostly unavailable as part of the domino effect of Kyle Lewis' eventual return from a concussion.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Back in majors

Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Reyes was promoted in early June and appeared in four games for Milwaukee, and he went 4-for-14 with a walk and a run before being sent back to Nashville. His stay on the roster could be short-lived since Kolten Wong (calf) is on a minor-league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches 20-homer mark

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Padres. Schwarber's power-packed June continued Thursday as he went yard for the second game in a row and the ninth time in 21 contests this month. The left fielder's blast gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn't surrender. He's up to an .842 OPS despite a .218 batting average with 20 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases and 11 doubles in 69 contests this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected after inciting brawl

Winker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Angels in the second inning after he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adam Frazier came on to pinch run for Winker, who charged toward the Angels bench after he was hit by a...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson joins LSU

In a surprise midseason move, Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving the team to return to the college ranks, as D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Johnson has been hired as LSU’s new pitching coach. Johnson is in his fourth season with the Twins but has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Exits with shoulder stiffness

Flaherty was removed from Sunday's start against the Cubs with right shoulder stiffness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty needed 49 pitches (29 strikes) to get through two scoreless innings, and the Cardinals announced the injury as soon as he was removed from the contest. The 26-year-old missed the first two and a half months of the campaign due to shoulder inflammation, and he's now dealing with shoulder stiffness in only his third start. The severity of the injury this time around remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising if the right-handed ended up back on the injured list.
