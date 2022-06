The New York Rangers organization came a long way since their front office penned a letter released on Feb. 8, 2018, at the conclusion of their utterly unimpressive 2017-18 season that announced many changes ahead. These changes would culminate in the Rangers being one of three last contending teams for the 2021-22 Stanley Cup just a few seasons later. Indeed this letter, from general manager (GM), Jeff Gorton and Senior Advisor, Glen Sather, to the Owner, would be the beginning chapters of an entirely new organization from top to bottom.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO