ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Possible heatwave expected this weekend

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zb0H9_0gIGUM7R00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Triple-digit heat around Kern County on this Tuesday as summer kicks off with a high of 101 degrees.

By tomorrow, most areas will see temperatures drop into the upper 90s, as a disturbance located off the coast of California continues to push subtropical moisture in our direction bringing the possibility of light showers.

Thunderstorms are possible in the higher elevations, as well as in the Kern County desert throughout the day. These thunderstorms may produce little precipitation, resulting in elevated fire danger.

By Friday triple digits return, possible marking the first official heatwave of the season. Air quality will improve tomorrow to moderate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Triple-digit temperatures expected in Bakersfield next couple days

Kern County is still grinding through the first heat wave of the summer, as Bakersfield could reach up to 103 degrees Sunday. Monday will be the hottest day of the week. Bakersfield is expected to hit 105 degrees. Tehachapi will see temperatures in the low 90s, and the Kern River Valley could see triple-digit heat. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Very warm weekend ahead in Kern County

Hot conditions will stay in Kern County heading into the weekend. Temperatures continue to run several degrees above average across the region under the influence of weak high-pressure system over the West Coast.  The highest temperatures expected Sunday and Monday, so please stay hydrated and don’t underestimate the heat. Some models are suggesting we will see some showers and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Heat wave to settle over Kern into next week

Today, we said goodbye to the wild weather, and officially welcomed the first heat wave of the summer season. We’ve still got some monsoonal moisture leftover in the eastern part of Kern County, allowing for thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. Starting Thursday, we begin to dry out, and hot conditions will continue to dominate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Traffic delays on I-5 northbound for brush fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire is causing a traffic delay in the Grapevine area near Fort Tejon State Historic Park, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. Expect slow traffic. This is a developing story.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County. Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating crash along Hwy 99 near Olive Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that injured at least one person Saturday night along Highway 99. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the Olive Drive exit at around 8:35 p.m. At least one person was injured. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Traffic advisories to look out for in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two separate traffic advisories to look out for in the next few days in southwest Bakersfield. Real Road Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from June 27 through July 1, according to a press release by the Thomas Road Improvement Program. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fuel spill on Highway 58 causing traffic slowdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fuel spill caused the westbound transition to northbound Highway 99 from Highway 58 to shut down Friday morning, according the the California Highway Patrol incident page. The slow lane of northbound Highway 99 is also shut down, according CHP. Eyewitnesses reported that traffic is back up on westbound Highway 58. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Thunderstorms#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

WATCH: 2022 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards aka the “Oscars of Bakersfield” Convention Center honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that make our community a better place to live. 17’s Maddie Janssen and Ilyana Capellan emceed the event. The event was streamed on KGET.com on June 25, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin residents without power for third day

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of Arvin residents were without power for a third day following a massive outage due to Wednesday’s storm. PG&E said power was expected to be restored by noon Friday, but that time passed. Instead, they updated customers Friday morning explaining power was expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday. […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

New technology on display for KCSO at Axon Roadshow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New safety equipment was on full display this morning for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Axon Roadshow allowed KCSO to try some of the latest police technology. Axon representatives and KCSO deputies talked about the value of having the new technology. KCSO Commander David Kessler says, having new body cameras […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGET

Neighbor helps man out of burning East Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was helped out of his burning East Bakersfield home Thursday by a quick-acting neighbor. Firefighters were called to a home on Los Robles Drive near College Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be coming from a garage at the home and spread. One neighbor nearby at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Life Savers’ rally gathers at Liberty Bell on Truxtun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small group of anti-abortion activists took to the streets today to celebrate the court’s ruling. They joined at Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield just after noon. Organizers of the rally say the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was a bad decision from the start. They said today’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID deaths, 1,433 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,433 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 255,815 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,460 deaths, and 244,396 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 680,718 negative COVID-19 tests and 255,815 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

“We got nothing to eat in the house.”: Arvin residents speak out

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Throughout the city of Arvin Thursday, businesses were closed or operating without electricity and traffic lights were out. Markets were loading up semi trucks with products that were sure to spoil due to the lack of refrigeration. This is because of a power outage due to the recent storm. A lightning […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on collision between a vehicle and motorcycle has killed at least one person Thursday on Highway 178 in the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 6:27 p.m., the Bakersfield Community Center received reports of a a collision near Democrat Road, according to CHP officials. CHP officers and medical […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Garces Circle fenced off for renovations, repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An area in Bakersfield where the homeless population sets up encampments has been fenced up for renovations. The Garces Circle is currently undergoing renovation by Clean California. Temporary fences were put up around the landmark and the state has left signs reading “No trespassing is allowed.” The city has been given […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by lightning while walking with child, dog

A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy