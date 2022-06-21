Cities with the most expensive homes in Longview, Texas metro area

“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
The Governor’s Small Business Series - Kilgore will connect small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen or grow a business. Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake. Fire marshal explains restrictions as 13 East Texas counties issue burn bans. Updated: 10...
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard canceled their 2022 “Blast Over Bullard” event on Thursday, and cited the county’s burn ban and drought-like conditions as the cause. “This announcement and other facts outside of our control has forced us to make this difficult decision,” city officials said. “Our primary concern is always to […]
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As July 4 approaches, multiple cities with active burn bans have also canceled their fireworks shows while some have expanded their burn bans to include fireworks. The following cities have canceled their July 4 events: Athens Bullard Chandler Daingerfield (banned use of “aerial fireworks”) Marshall Troup “This announcement and other facts […]
MARSHALL, Texas - More and more East Texas counties are issuing burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions across the region. Harrison, Upshur, Marion, and Panola all have a burn ban in place. Two towns in Morris County have also issued restrictions -- Lone Star and Daingerfield. All outdoor...
Listen, gas prices are out of control. It's making it hard to get around Tyler, TX, let alone make it out of town. Yeah, road trips ain't happening. But we found one gas station here in Tyler that is doing something surely to be appreciated by patrons. Mahi Food Mart,...
Since the beginning of this week, 8 counties in east Texas have approved burn bans. Those counties are Angelina, Marion, Upshur, Cherokee, Polk, Trinity, Henderson, and Anderson. Don't be surprised to see more East Texas red on this map in the very near future. The extreme heat and below-normal rainfall...
June 22, 2022 - SWEPCO reports on June 22, 2022 at 1:44pm an outage occurred in Center impacting approximately 1,056 customers. Estimated restoration time is at 6pm. The outage affected downtown and Hurst Street (Walmart and McDonalds) as well as much of Center. At the time of the outage, a transformer blew on Cora Street not far from the SWEPCO's substation and the Center Fire Department was dispatched to the area.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another big, old, vacant downtown building will come back to life as place for people to work and live. Rubenstein's Department store on Milam Street has been closed since 1987. It had a 60-year run as a top place to shop in the heart of downtown. It'll...
Traffic impacted following a two-vehicle collision in Tyler (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday evening, a crash led to traffic delays at an intersection in Tyler. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Hospital Street [...]
We received some exciting news from our friends at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler as they are preparing to add some cool new exhibits and improvements to the Zoo in the near future!. Get Ready To See Major Improvements To Certain Areas Of The Zoo. According to press release we...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas counties are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions. Active burn bans: Anderson County Angelina County Cherokee County Henderson County Houston County Marion County Two Morris County cities – Lone Star and Daingerfield Panola County Polk County Trinity County Upshur County Van Zandt County Many counties […]
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Interim city councilman Alan Jackson wants to be elected to a full term. The Democrat formally announced that he's running in the newly redrawn District E. Jackson was appointed last fall by Governor John Bel Edwards to fill the seat after the late James Flurry moved out of the district. Flurry was a Republican.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Visitors to two East Texas air shows will have a chance to get an up-close look at a piece of aviation history with the arrival of an iconic World War II plane: The B-29 Superfortress. “It’s an aircraft that was put back together by love and...
28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Austin Moore, from Wills Point, as the man who lost his life and 22-year-old Tatum Reed, of Canton, as the victim who suffered critical injuries following a fiery crash on Thursday morning in Van Zandt County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at 2:13 a.m. on FM 17, around two miles south of Grand Saline [...]
(STACKER) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was seriously hurt when an older driver plowed into a Dollar Tree in North Shreveport early Wednesday afternoon, but the accident left a dent in the building. Police say the driver crashed into the side of a Dollar Tree on North Market around...
With so many options for sportsmen (sportspersons?) in our great and glorious Republic of Texas, it makes sense that some people may be a little confused over what is and is not allowed within the Lone Star State. Especially new residents with a penchant for huntin' and killin'. That's why,...
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2022. The SPCA of East Texas is pleading to the Commissioners Court of Smith County to expand their budget to help curb the overcrowding of strays in the community. The SPCA has hit an all-time high...
