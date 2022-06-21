ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Cities with the most expensive homes in Longview, Texas metro area

By Stacker
KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.ktbs.com

KLTV

East Texas economist breaks down gas tax holiday proposal

“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD property purchase will double size of high school campus

The Governor’s Small Business Series - Kilgore will connect small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen or grow a business. Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake. Fire marshal explains restrictions as 13 East Texas counties issue burn bans. Updated: 10...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Bullard cancels July 4 event

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard canceled their 2022 “Blast Over Bullard” event on Thursday, and cited the county’s burn ban and drought-like conditions as the cause. “This announcement and other facts outside of our control has forced us to make this difficult decision,” city officials said. “Our primary concern is always to […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Cities who have canceled fireworks shows, citing burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As July 4 approaches, multiple cities with active burn bans have also canceled their fireworks shows while some have expanded their burn bans to include fireworks. The following cities have canceled their July 4 events: Athens Bullard Chandler Daingerfield (banned use of “aerial fireworks”) Marshall Troup “This announcement and other facts […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake

LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Multiple East Texas counties issue burn bans

MARSHALL, Texas - More and more East Texas counties are issuing burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions across the region. Harrison, Upshur, Marion, and Panola all have a burn ban in place. Two towns in Morris County have also issued restrictions -- Lone Star and Daingerfield. All outdoor...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SWEPCO Outage in Center (Restored at SCT Office)

June 22, 2022 - SWEPCO reports on June 22, 2022 at 1:44pm an outage occurred in Center impacting approximately 1,056 customers. Estimated restoration time is at 6pm. The outage affected downtown and Hurst Street (Walmart and McDonalds) as well as much of Center. At the time of the outage, a transformer blew on Cora Street not far from the SWEPCO's substation and the Center Fire Department was dispatched to the area.
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Burn bans in effect in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several East Texas counties are currently under burn bans due to current weather conditions. Active burn bans: Anderson County Angelina County Cherokee County Henderson County Houston County Marion County Two Morris County cities – Lone Star and Daingerfield Panola County Polk County Trinity County Upshur County Van Zandt County Many counties […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTBS

Jackson hopes to keep his Shreveport City Council seat

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Interim city councilman Alan Jackson wants to be elected to a full term. The Democrat formally announced that he's running in the newly redrawn District E. Jackson was appointed last fall by Governor John Bel Edwards to fill the seat after the late James Flurry moved out of the district. Flurry was a Republican.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)

28-year-old Austin Moore killed, Tatum Reed in critical condition after a crash in Van Zandt County (Grand Saline, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Austin Moore, from Wills Point, as the man who lost his life and 22-year-old Tatum Reed, of Canton, as the victim who suffered critical injuries following a fiery crash on Thursday morning in Van Zandt County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at 2:13 a.m. on FM 17, around two miles south of Grand Saline [...]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tyler

(STACKER) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual […]
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Driver crashes into Dollar Tree, store still open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was seriously hurt when an older driver plowed into a Dollar Tree in North Shreveport early Wednesday afternoon, but the accident left a dent in the building. Police say the driver crashed into the side of a Dollar Tree on North Market around...

