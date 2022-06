Northwestern is the smallest school in the Big Ten, and it’s not even close. It boasts fewer than 9,000 undergrads (Nebraska is the second smallest with just over 20,000) and is also the only private school in the conference. When people look at Northwestern from the outside, they likely see a mid-size, academic school in the Midwest where sports — albeit Big Ten sports — are not a priority. Those who follow Northwestern avidly, though, know this is not the case, especially considering the school’s women’s programs.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO