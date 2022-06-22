ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale Recap: Ending and Cameos Explained

By Sean Keane
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObi-Wan Kenobi came to an end on Wednesday, with episode 6 -- the season finale -- of the live-action Star Wars miniseries hitting Disney Plus. We caught up with exiled Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), little Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and a bunch of refugees after they fled from Darth...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Massive new leak spoils nearly everything there is to spoil in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

A series of leaks a few days ago revealed several Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers. We learned exactly how the film might end and what beloved characters might be sacrificed in Episode IX. And the conclusion seemed to be that Rise of Skywalker has a big chance of ruining Star Wars forever. That’s not all, however. We found an even bigger and more detailed leak than before, which seemingly provides plenty of info about what’s going to go down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next week. Thankfully, the new leak contradicts some of the previous ones, but it might confirm the worst thing about this new Star Wars episode. Before you click on any of the links above or continue reading to check out the new leak, you should know that it spoils everything. Only go forward if you’re the kind of moviegoer who lives for spoilers. Otherwise, just stay away from the internet for a few more days.
MOVIES
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Reveals Major Regret About His Star Wars X-Wing

There’s no denying that Luke Skywalker is the undisputed face of the Star Wars franchise and apart from being known as a Jedi Master, the iconic character played by acting legend Mark Hamill is also a skilled pilot and he’s displayed his flight expertise on multiple occasions, most notably in A New Hope where he was intrumental in blowing up the Death Star.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead movie role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has landed his next lead role in the upcoming film, Road Rage. Road Rage will see Rooker take on the role of a serial killer who only kills those who deserve to die, "presenting a modern hero who is a bad guy gone good, protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty" [via Deadline].
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Imperial#Jedi And Force
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s aging, explained

Ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars series from Disney Plus that takes place between the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy, arrived in late May, one question has been asked ad nauseam on Twitter: Why does Obi-Wan look so much older in the original trilogy compared to the difference between the prequels and the new show?
MOVIES
Polygon

Obi-Wan Kenobi was as broken as its hero

At first, the most distinct thing about Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new era of Star Wars is that, for the first time since the franchise transitioned to TV, it wasn’t about a guy in a helmet. No disrespect to The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, but they are shows that were sold on iconography more than character — something they reminded audiences of every time the Star Wars franchise logo appeared on screen after flashes of robots and helmets. Only one character wears a mask in Obi-Wan Kenobi: Darth Vader, and its presence or lack thereof is always meaningful. Across its brief six-episode run, Obi-Wan stopped the spectacle to focus on people — and it mostly resonates as a contrast to how much I’ve missed them in other Star Wars stories.
MOVIES
E! News

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Says "Fat Actors" Don’t Get as Many Opportunities

Watch: Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022. Shannon Purser is speaking out about the difficulties fuller-figured actors face. The actress, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things, addressed the need for on-screen representation June 19. "they're not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star," Shannon tweeted. "there are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren't allowed upward mobility."
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Chris Hemsworth ‘does’ the splits in new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

Taika Waititi’s movies in the Thor franchise have taken a decidedly ‘80s approach. There’s an emphasis on neon coloring, a sense of humor akin to many action comedies from the era, and the new trailer, released Thursday, is even set to the 1987 Guns ‘N Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy