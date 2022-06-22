ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tracking cooler air for Thursday

By Jason Nicholas
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is working through this evening. The air mass is more humid. Not much with this front...

www.cleveland19.com

cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler and drier start to the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms continue across Northeast Ohio this evening. We will continue to see a clearing of activity from west to east as a cold front ushers this activity out of our region. A few spotty showers and storms remain possible through midnight. Cooler, and drier conditions take...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Radar shows mayflies swarming over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Canadian soldiers have invaded the western shores of Lake Erie. No, Canada has not declared war. However, mayflies, known as “Canadian soldiers,” have been swarming in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The number of insects bugging residents has been so intense, they are showing up on radar screens.
cleveland19.com

Thousands without power in Westlake after tree falls on power lines

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of people may be without power for several hours after a tree fell onto power lines in Westlake Sunday afternoon. 19 News crews confirmed roads near the intersection of Crocker Road and Hilliard Boulevard have been closed due to the downed tree. Approximately 1,800 people...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth helps WWII hero return home from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last living WWII veteran to receive a Medal of Honor made a special trip Saturday from Cleveland back to his home state. Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams was the VIP passenger for the Metro Life Flight team, along with his grandson Brent. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma police will operate OVI checkpoint Saturday night

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police will operate an OVI checkpoint Saturday night in the 5200 block of State Road. According to a news release, the checks will occur from 7 p.m. to midnight in the northbound lanes. Further information was not released.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 36-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find endangered 36-year-old Wanda Young, who has been missing since June 16. Young was described as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length hair. Police said Second District detectives are working to obtain a better photo of...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Lily Shorter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lily Mae Shorter will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Shorter departed this life Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County to increase traffic enforcement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George Maier announced today that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will have additional enforcement hours. There will be 60 additional hours July 1 through July 31, as well as 24 additional hours from July 1 through July 5. Maier said they...
STARK COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH

