ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Gaming laptops are set for a stealthy upgrade thanks to Cherry's new switches

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, the switches used can make all the difference , and gaming laptops are finally getting close to the range of options we've had on the desktop. Not only do mechanical switches have different feels, but they can also sound very different, and even just the build quality can vary. Keyboards are very much a personal preference call, and plenty of people choose to make that call with Cherry's brand of switches.

It turns out that the Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile series are adding another option to help appease many of their fans, and bring silent, tactile switches to high-end gaming laptops and sleek desktop keyboards, too. The new MX ULP Tactile switch (via TechPowerUp ), come with that telltale actuation bump, while offering no audible click.

This could be huge for office workers or streamers who are looking to have a less noisy space to work in, while still pounding away on their favourite Cherry keys.

These new keys are said to be more similar to Cherry's MX Brown series of switches. This means they should be much quieter than the standard clicky low profile switches, which were closer to the MX Blue. These new keys are said to feel the same, with the tactile actuation fans are looking for, but with less of the noise. Sounds like a win-win to me, and whoever's sat next to me.

The current ULP switches have seen life in Alienware's top-end gaming laptops, and Corsair's new a1600 Voyager , its first ever notebook, will launch with Cherry's mechanical switches, too.

Of course these are still gamer keys so they still support RGB lighting. Due to the low profile nature of these switches the RGB is located directly under the key and shines through translucent materials. They even come in programmable options.

Perfect peripherals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2J9Y_0gIG9Ecr00

(Image credit: Colorwave)

Best gaming mouse : the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard : your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset : don't ignore in-game audio

This isn't the only upgrade we've seen Cherry make to its switches in 2022. Earlier this year Cherry sneakily announced that all its low-profile RGB mechanical switches had their gold cross point contactor improved . This has boasted to double the amount of actuations the product can guarantee over its lifetime, making for a more reliable and longer lasting keyboard.

Given these new quieter keys are still low-profile RGB mechanical switches, we can only assume they'll also have the improved contactor. Given many of our favourite gaming mechanical keyboards use Cherry switches, I'm curious to see which ones will be adopting these new quieter low profile keys in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Steam Deck designer says SSD mod 'will significantly shorten the life of your Deck'

But I still love the fact that Valve has made it possible for people to really dig into their Decks, even if it disapproves. "Please don't do this," has been the stance of Valve Steam Deck (opens in new tab) designer, Lawrence Yang, regarding an SSD mod that came to light recently. We reported on the mod itself last week (opens in new tab), which saw one Deck owner (Decker?) replace the original 2230-size SSD with a more readily available 2242-size drive.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Look out, used mining GPUs are turning up with dead memory chips

Second-hand mining GPUs might work fine, but the memory could well be bricked, making for a lame used graphics card. There's a very good chance that GPU you bought second-hand from some desperate erstwhile crypto miner will work fine. Mining ethereum 24 hours a day doesn't actually put a lot of undue stress on the graphics silicon, particularly as a lot of them will be underclocked to reduce the power draw.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Microphones are the new gaming status symbol

Nobody needed a gaming mic in the late '90s. Hell, webcams barely even existed yet—if you were attending QuakeCon and wanted to inspire a roiling envy among your fellow PC elitists, your best bet was a garish, chromed-out case. You know what I'm talking about: the crystalline chassis, the glittering water cooling kits, the monolithic fans that sounded like a spaceship taking off. This was the threshold that every up-and-coming geek was expected to aspire to. No peripherals, no bells and whistles, just a big machine and a chunky monitor, pumping out Counter-Strike headshots all night long. You could take that PC to your local LAN party and show everyone who's boss.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanical Keyboards#Gaming Laptops#Cherry#Gaming Keyboard#Ulp#Corsair
PC Gamer

This curved Samsung screen is down to $150 right now

Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 | 24-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $100) (opens in new tab) If you're not after a big flashy next-gen monitor that has all the bells and whistles and just want a screen that works great for gaming, then this Samsung panel is for you. The native Full HD resolution shouldn't be a struggle for your graphics card and the 144Hz refresh rate gives you options for esports titles too.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Elden Ring studio FromSoftware has a new game in the 'final stages' of development

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki is also apparently working on something entirely new. You might think that after putting out a massive magnum opus like Elden Ring (opens in new tab), FromSoftware might be inclined to take a year or two (or three) off. But apparently not, because Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently told Japanese site 4Gamer (opens in new tab) (via Gematsu (opens in new tab)) that the studio's next game is in the "final stages" of development.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant will start listening to your voice chat in July

In order to train a language model for future disruptive behavior reports. Riot Games will begin background evaluation of recorded in-game voice communications on July 13th in North America, in English. In a brief statement (opens in new tab) Riot said that the purpose of the recording is ultimately to "collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioral policies."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Gamer

The latest Windows 11 update fixes game crash woes for some users

An optional Windows 11 update (opens in new tab) addresses a handful of issues for some users who are experiencing game crashes or are unable to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11. It's part of the June 2022 monthly updates for Insiders, who can check out the fix before it's released en masse on July 12th for all.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Speedruns aplenty kick off today in Summer Games Done Quick

One of the best speedrun events in gaming kicks off today, as Summer Games Done Quick 2022 runs from Sunday, June 26th to Sunday, July 3rd. If you're not familiar, this is the summer version of superb charity organization GDQ's big bash, where dozens of the best and most entertaining speedrunners go hard for a good cause.
SPORTS
PC Gamer

ESA is finally updating Mars Express Windows 98-based software

It's been chugging along on 20-year-old software, so this is a much appreciated upgrade. The European Space Agency (ESA) has finally decided to give the Mars Express probe a software update. It's been running on a 20-year-old operating system all this time, and the organisation figured an update might increase its chance of discovering the secrets of the red planet.
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

Epic Games Store introduces rating system designed to stop review-bombing

The Epic Games Store is improving its functionality over time, and now it's going to wade into the treacherous waters of user reviews. A recent update has added ratings and polls to the store, which players will see at intervals after playing games, and the information gathered here will be used to populate a game's store page with more information about it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Gordian Quest is a deckbuilding RPG inspired by the genre classics

Card-based deckbuilding RPG Gordian Quest has just recently (opens in new tab) left Early Access, reaching a version 1.0 after a few years of development that saw it journey from a just-ok card RPG to one that floats near the top of the pack. Not just my opinion, either, since Gordian Quest sits at 92% positive Steam reviews on a total of 3,461 as I write this.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Summer Sale has everything—except 2022's biggest game

With Elden Ring's continued success, should we have expected it not to go on sale?. I made out like a bandit in the Steam and GOG summer sales, but amid all the deals there was a curious absence: Elden Ring, 2022's biggest release, has held steady at a full $60 price point (opens in new tab) since launching February 25.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition is a disaster, not a remaster

When I got my first 4K TV, the first movie to grace the lovely new screen was Blade Runner 2049. It's a looker at any resolution, but I had high expectations—high expectations that were cruelly stomped on straight away. It looked awful. Cheap and artificial, like I was watching from the edge of a budget drama set. I thought maybe I just needed to get used to it and my eyes would eventually adjust. And it did look fantastic when nothing was moving. I was lying to myself.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy