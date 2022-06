Deshaun Watson has settled all but four of the 24 civil lawsuits against him, according to a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs in the cases, confirmed the confidential settlements Tuesday. Watson is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and that’s a big reason why his future in the NFL is cloudy despite his lucrative contract with the Cleveland Browns.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO