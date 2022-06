Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is returning to Australia this November and December in support of his latest album Meet The Moonlight. It will be Johnson’s first time performing in the country since headlining Bluesfest in 2019. Beginning on November 29th at Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Johnson and his band will then visit Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Sydney, before concluding the tour at Melbourne’s iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 8th (see full dates below).

