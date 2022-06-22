ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Johnny Cage Voice Actor Possibly Teased Mortal Kombat 12, Tweet Deleted Shortly After

By Sanchay Saksena
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortal Kombat is hands down one of the biggest fighting game franchises out there and it has been quite some time since we received a new title for the series. The last mainline title was released back in 2019. Since then, it has been three years without any information about the...

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Flash Movie in Jeopardy, New PS5 Features, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:36 - PS5 Adds New Share Factory Feature 02:46 - Ghost of Tsushima May Have a Sequel 05:51 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Might Deviate from the Original 09:35 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Big Announcements 15:05 - The Flash Movie in Jeopardy 18:55 - Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE CEO and Chairman 21:42 - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Exclusive First Look 24:47 - TSM and Godlike Feuding Over Possible Player Poaching #ign #gaming #entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Leaks Suggest Three New Characters are Arriving with Dendro Traveler

New Genshin Impact leaks have come out, and they reveal interesting information about the new characters that we can see releasing in the upcoming Version 3.0 update. According to well-known leaker UBatcha, Version 3.0 will see the release of Tighnari, a 5-star Dendro bow user; Collei, a 4-star Dendro bow user; and Dori, a 4-star Electro claymore user. Additionally, as players will make their way to the next region Sumeru that worships the God of Wisdom—the Lesser Lord Kusanali—they will be able to harness the power of the 7th element, Dendro, which will also be introduced in Version 3.0.
COMICS
IGN

The Black Phone Director's Traumatic Past Inspired the Horror Film

Very minor spoilers follow for The Black Phone. The Black Phone is the new film from director Scott Derrickson and Blumhouse Productions that stars Ethan Hawke as a kidnapper known as The Grabber. The story was adapted from Joe Hill’s short story “The Black Phone,” and it follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who was kidnapped by The Grabber and locked in his basement. While all seems hopeless, a disconnected black phone somehow gives Finney a chance to talk to The Grabber’s previous victims, all of whom want to help Finney avoid what happened to them.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Boon
Person
Andrew Bowen
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder - Watch the Latest Teaser Trailer

Get another look at Thor: Love and Thunder in the new teaser trailer, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and more. The upcoming Marvel movie also stars Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt.
MOVIES
IGN

If You Missed Top Gun: Maverick, It Returns To IMAX This Weekend

Top Gun: Maverick is heading back to the danger zone… or rather, IMAX theaters. Announced via Twitter, it looks as though the recent Top Gun sequel will be available once again this weekend. If you missed out on the year’s biggest blockbuster to date, you might want to haul jets.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Resident Evil Movies in Chronological Order

While Resident Evil may have started as a video game franchise, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich helped bring the series to the big screen with a film series that spanned six movies. The films feature characters and villains from the games, but they tell their own separate stories and star Jovovich as a newcomer to Resident Evil lore.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

FromSoftware's Next Game Is in the 'Final Stages of Development'

FromSoftware is finishing up their next game, which is apparently already near the end of development. In an interview with Japanese gaming website 4Gamer, FromSoftware and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that the studio's next game is already in the final stages of development. According to the interview, the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actor#Mortal Kombat#Warner Brothers#Video Game#The Warner Bros#Netherrealm Studios
Deadline

2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals Gallery – See The Best Looks From Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert & More

Click here to read the full article. In his truce with Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow threw his support of the rapper by donning a tribute t-shirt with his likeness on the red carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Old Town Road composer had been boycotting the BET Awards since being snubbed by award show. The rapper previously posted onto social media, before deleting, “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again.” The BET Awards returns for its 2022 edition with Taraji P. Henson back to host the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence in music, film, TV and sports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Marvel’s Blade Casts the Wonder Years’ Child Actress Milan Ray

It seems like Marvel's hotly-anticipated Blade reboot is picking up a lot of steam, as new reports suggest that the movie has a new cast addition in 14-year-old Milan Ray. According to The Direct, Marvel Studios has roped in The Wonder Years actress for the upcoming MCU film, which sees Mahershala Ali playing the vampire-slaying Blade. Along with Ali, the movie also includes actors like Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo, with the film being directed by Bassam Tariq of These Birds Walk fame.
MOVIES
IGN

Wild West Dynasty - Official In-Game Teaser Trailer

Get your first in-game look at Wild West Dynasty, the upcoming Old West survival/crafting/settlement-building game from developer Moon Punch Studio. Wishlist it on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Westworld Season 4 Premiere Review - "The Auguries"

This is a non-spoiler review for Westworld's Season 4 premiere, "The Auguries," which premieres Sunday, June 26 on HBO. Westworld, which is now a few gas stations away from its former buzzed-about glory, is back for a fourth season, unspooling a premiere designed to catch us up on four major characters and where they've now all landed seven years after the Season 3 premiere ended in global riots and chaos. This season opener -- titled "The Auguries" -- is good-but-dry set up for the larger story to come, but as usual Westworld’s holding its cards close to the vest. There's suitable action and intrigue — and of course questions that won't get answered until later -- but “The Auguries” also lags in places, stumbling under the weight of a few retired gunslinger cliches.
TV SERIES
IGN

Avengers: Endgame Directors Would Love To See Chris Evans Play Wolverine

Chris Evans is Captain America. But Joe and Anthony Russo think he'd make a great.... Wolverine?. During an interview with ComicBook.com, the Avengers: Endgame directors were asked if, theoretically, the duo directed a multiverse MCU movie, who would they cast Chris Evans as? Joe Russo was quick to say Wolverine, and he revealed why he believes Evans is perfect for the iconic X-Men role.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but he didn’t swing onto the big screen until director Sam Raimi helped bring 2002’s Spider-Man to life. Since then, Spider-Man has also been one of the most profitable superheroes and his films have taken the box office by storm each time.
MOVIES
IGN

Nintendo Is Running a Massive Summer Sale

If you could use a new game for your Switch, you’re in luck: Between now and July 6, Nintendo is running a huge summer sale. Digital games aplenty are marked down on the Nintendo eShop, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, and many, many more. Let’s take a look at what games you can save on now.
MLB
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy