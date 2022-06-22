Johnny Cage Voice Actor Possibly Teased Mortal Kombat 12, Tweet Deleted Shortly After

This is a non-spoiler review for Westworld's Season 4 premiere, "The Auguries," which premieres Sunday, June 26 on HBO. Westworld, which is now a few gas stations away from its former buzzed-about glory, is back for a fourth season, unspooling a premiere designed to catch us up on four major characters and where they've now all landed seven years after the Season 3 premiere ended in global riots and chaos. This season opener -- titled "The Auguries" -- is good-but-dry set up for the larger story to come, but as usual Westworld’s holding its cards close to the vest. There's suitable action and intrigue — and of course questions that won't get answered until later -- but “The Auguries” also lags in places, stumbling under the weight of a few retired gunslinger cliches.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO