Eilene Smith died May 28, 2022 in Tonasket, Wash. She was born Feb. 17, 1941 in Mich. to Lloyd and Aletha Arnold. Eilene Smith passed away May 28, 2022 in Tonasket, Washington. Eilene Lea (Arnold) Smith was born February 17, 1941 in Michigan, to parents Lloyd and Aletha Arnold....