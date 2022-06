Kenosha, Wisconsin – In a crazy back and forth game, the Chinooks were able to come out on top against the Kenosha Kingfish with a final score of 7-6. The game went into extra innings with the Chinooks getting the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning. For a high-scoring game, most of the offensive action took place in the first half of the game. 10 of the 13 runs scored happened in the first five innings of the game. The last couple of innings felt more like a pitcher’s duel that was expected between the Chinooks starting pitcher Tommy Lamb and the Kingfish starting pitcher Clark Candiotti.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO