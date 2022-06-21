ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zosia Mamet sells $1.2M NYC spread at a loss

By Marc Osselmann
vigourtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZosia Mamet, the actress and daughter of playwright royal David Mamet and actress Lindsay Crouse, has sold her Upper West Side apartment for $1.2 million. Mamet killed it in “The Flight Attendant,“ where she played Kaley Cuoco’s best friend on...

vigourtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ARTnews

After 57 Years Unseen, Francis Bacon Portrait of Lucian Freud Resurfaces for Sale

Click here to read the full article. A 1964 painting depicting the British painter Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon will be sold at auction next month in London after nearly 60 years out of the public eye. Estimated to fetch a price of £35 million ($42 million), the work will be offered during an evening sale dedicated to British Art at Sotheby’s in London on June 29, alongside other works by John Constable, David Hockney and Flora Yukhnovich. The painting, Study for Portrait of Lucian Freud, was inspired by a photograph depicting Freud sitting on a bed with his arms outstretched, that...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Jeff Bezos Gives $10 M. to Seattle History Museum, Architect Harry Gesner Dies at 97, and More: Morning Links for June 15, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MONDRIAN MOMENT. This year marks the 150th anniversary of painter Piet Mondrian’s birth, and the art world is toasting it in high style, Nina Siegal reports in the New York Times. The exhibition “Mondrian Moves,” at the Kunstmuseum in the Hague, the Netherlands, looks at the artist’s work through the lens of movement, and the Fondation Beyeler in Basel, Switzerland, has “Mondrian Evolution,” which features nearly 90 works by the artist. There are some new developments in the study of the celebrated figure, as well. New research shows...
SEATTLE, WA
SheKnows

Princess Charlene Dazzles in a Dramatic Green Gown on Her First Red Carpet Since COVID-19

Click here to read the full article. Many stars arrived at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival this past weekend, from Jane Seymour to Jason Priestley. However, royalty also decided to pop their heads in the red carpet event — specifically, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Both dazzled the red carpet, but Charlene truly looked like a goddess when she stepped out for the event. Charlene turned heads when she arrived in an emerald, one-shoulder gown designed by Lanvin. She paired the ruffled dress with gold heels, a matching gold clutch, and statement jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels. Wherever...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mamet
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Lindsay Crouse
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Lena Dunham
HollywoodLife

Rupert Murdoch’s Children: Everything to Know About His 6 Adult Kids

Rupert Murdoch, 91, is known for his career as a media tycoon. But he’s also a family man and has successfully raised seven children to adulthood. Rupert and his first wife, model Patricia Booker, married in 1956, had their only child Prudence in 1958 and later divorced in 1967. That same year, the newspaper powerhouse married journalist Anna Mann (Torv), and they had three children together between the late 60’s and early 70’s — Elisabeth, Lachlan, and James.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mansionglobal.com

After Fetching $85,000 a Month as a Rental, a Tribeca Triplex Hits the Market for $30 Million

A Tribeca penthouse with a rooftop pool is asking $30 million. A Manhattan penthouse with two outdoor grills and a pool is coming on the market for $30 million. The triplex condo is roughly 5,500 square feet and spans the top three floors of the Tribeca building, located at the corner of North Moore Street and West Broadway, according to listing agent Khashy Eyn, founder and CEO of Platinum Properties, who is marketing the unit with colleagues Cyrus Eyn and Cash Bernard.
MANHATTAN, NY
American Songwriter

The 20 Best Billy Joel Quotes

Yes, Billy Joel is known for his hits, which include “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl,” among many others, but he’s also known for lighting up big stages like Madison Square Garden, Central Park, and spots all around the world, from his hometown of New York City and beyond.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End
ARTnews

At Art Basel, Hauser & Wirth Reports Sale of Louise Bourgeois ‘Spider’ for $40 M., a Record for the Artist

Click here to read the full article. The mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth said it sold a 1996 steel version of Louise Bourgeois’s iconic Spider sculpture for $40 million at Art Basel during the Swiss fair’s first VIP day. The $40 million paid for the nearly 11-foot-long work, which towers over Hauser & Wirth’s booth, is the biggest sum ever publicly reported for a Bourgeois work. The sculpture is from the collection of Ursula Hauser, mother of gallery co-founder Manuela Hauser, and was bought by a private collection. It is made of steel, and therefore, unlike bronze pieces by Bourgeois, cannot be...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Beyoncé Debuts ‘Break My Soul’ in Alaïa Jumpsuit

Beyoncé is beginning her “Renaissance” era with a high-fashion moment. The music icon debuted the first song from her upcoming “Renaissance” album Monday night, called “Break My Soul,” along with accompanying album art that shows the singer in an Alaïa fall 2022 ready-to-wear look. Beyoncé is seen wearing a sheer, corset-like jumpsuit with matching opera gloves. She also wore a custom Destree hat in the album art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Vivian Maier: Anthology review – the eccentric nanny with an eye for a picture

The first large-scale UK show of work by this mysterious street photographer asks: who was this woman? And did she know how good she was?. Vivian Maier was unknown as an artist during her lifetime. Wildly prolific, and with an eye and an attitude all her own, she left more than 150,000 photographs, some printed by herself, many processed as negatives and yet more still undeveloped and left in their canisters. They filled boxes and suitcases and trunks, which spilled out their contents in avalanches of film rolls and envelopes, carefully preserved and lodged in storage facilities until the money ran out on their lockers and they were auctioned off.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — For the first major collection of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear season, Givenchy’s models walked on water. A giant font filled with milky-white water and frothing mist in the courtyard of the Ecole Militaire served as a fluid runway where models, often bare-chested and in waterproof footwear, stomped and splashed toward a blinding set light.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy