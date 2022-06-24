ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Everything that's been said about a potential Star Wars return

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

What are the chances of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? It's a fair question, because, though the show set records on Disney Plus for the most-watched premiere ever , it's always been billed as a limited series, and there's been no official confirmation of more. That being said, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have both indicated that they'd be open to a return… but more on that in a minute.

Below, we dive into the future of the Star Wars spin-off, with quotes from the actors, director Deborah Chow, head writer Joby Harold, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy – including her most recent update that a second series is possible, if it's something that fans want. Plus, everything here is totally spoiler-free, so you can read even if you're not quite up to date on the Disney Plus show. So, to get up to speed on a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, scroll on. This is the guide you're looking for…

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 happening?

There's been no confirmation just yet that a season 2 is in the works. But, considering Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years before A New Hope on the Star Wars timeline , there's a lot of time and potential stories left to explore. After all, Obi-Wan isn't all that forthcoming about his time on Tatooine in the original trilogy, so there's plenty to work with without running the risk of disrupting canon.

What has been said about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgTZ9_0gIFRLLM00

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The good news is, just about every major player involved with the Star Wars show is keen to return for more – including McGregor himself .

"It was made as a one-off limited series," the actor told Entertainment Weekly . "And in a way, it does do what I wanted it to do in terms of bridging a story between 3 and 4 and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope. And so, for sure, that's true." He added: "Yeah, I would like to make another one."

McGregor reiterated the point in conversation with RadioTimes.com . "I hope it's not the last time I play him," he said. "I hope I do it again. I'd like to do it again." He commented: "I mean I had such a great time doing this, I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness. Don't you think?"

The actor also revealed similar thoughts to GQ . "I really hope we do another," he said. "If I could do one of these every now and again – I'd just be happy about it."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is also open for more – as long as there's a good story to tell. "It's certainly something we talk about," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"Mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time," she continued. "Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"

In fact, Kennedy seems very much onboard with another installment, telling Entertainment Tonight : "Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, 'OK, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUU0D_0gIFRLLM00

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Head writer Joby Harold has been slightly more reticent. "Beyond being asked about it constantly, I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it," he told Deadline's Crew Call podcast . "But he's a great character, they're all amazing characters."

Meanwhile, director Deborah Chow, speaking to RadioTimes.com , explained that "this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone," but went on to say: "I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Christensen had similar thoughts. "Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so," he said, adding that he "would certainly be open to" appearing in a potential season 2.

The Darth Vader actor has also already said he'd be interested in his own spin-off : "Absolutely, I think this is a character that resonates in our culture in a very profound way, and there's certainly more there to explore," he told ET Online , when asked if he'd be open to leading his own project, in reference to the novels and comic books that feature Vader as a main character. "There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums, and I would love to get to continue my journey with him." Christensen will reportedly be returning as Anakin for the upcoming Ahsoka show, though a recent report cast some doubt on his involvement .

While we wait for an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 confirmation, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon – and catch up with the galaxy far, far away on Disney Plus .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Alec Guinness
ComicBook

The Black Phone Is a Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke's new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, is scoring big with both fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes in its early screenings, with 86% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 89% as of this writing. The film has about 70 reviews so far -- enough to earn it a certified fresh stamp, and enough that it's not likely there will be a huge shift going forward.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (June 24-26)

On the last weekend of June, here are all the new shows that are new to Netflix this weekend June 24 to 26. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of June 24, 2:30 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#A New Hope#Disney Lucasfilm
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Smile is the first horror movie in a long time with a genuinely scary trailer

Every horror fan hopes that whatever movie they’re sitting down to will be genuinely frightening, but it’s rare that a trailer has that kind of impact. The trailer for Smile, a new horror movie from first-time director Parker Finn, is a rare exception. The trailer, released on Wednesday, is plenty creepy, mostly because of a few good old-fashioned smiles. Smile is set to be released in theaters on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max July 2022

HBO Max delivers exciting new titles each month, and July is no different. The streamer is giving us plenty to look forward to this month, aside from barbecues and beach days. In thrilling news for Nathan for You fans, Nathan Fielder is returning to TV. While he’s not dropping a new season of his cult favorite show, he’s giving us something even better with an entirely new series titled The Rehearsal, which is precisely what it sounds like. Starting July 15, you can watch Fielder help people practice for some of their biggest life events before they actually happen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
TVOvermind

That’s Interesting: Where Did Dodgson Get the Barbasol Can?

It’s been so long since Jurassic Park hit the theaters that a lot of people might not have made the connection between the first movie and Jurassic World: Dominion when it comes to Lewis Dodgson. To be fair, I missed it until the can of Barbasol came up as a prop being used in the latest movie. But the question that has to be asked is this: Where in the world did Dodgson find that can? Or rather, who found it and how did it come to be in his possession? It’s a question that a lot of people might be interested in finding an answer to since retrieving the can would have been the type of miracle that would have required certain events to occur that might have been seen as nearly impossible by many and a little too lucky to be seen as realistic. It’s true that things happen, and that what might be thought of as impossible by a lot of people would have taken some impossible act of nature to unearth the can. But in the movies, anything is possible, so it’s not too hard to think that Dodgson would have been given the can.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
idropnews.com

Ads Are Coming to Netflix

In addition to plans to crack down on password sharing, Netflix is ramping up its efforts to bring advertising to the streaming platform to help draw in new subscribers. Company executives have been hinting at introducing an ad-supported subscription tier for a few months now. However, the timeline for this only came into focus a few weeks ago when a leaked internal memo revealed executives were telling employees to prepare for the new service to arrive by the end of 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy