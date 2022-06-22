ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Big wildfire forces evacuations near Turkish Marmaris resort

By SUZAN FRASER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

More than a thousand firefighters, aided by water-dropping planes and helicopters, on Wednesday battled a wildfire that erupted overnight near a popular resort in southwestern Turkey forcing dozens of home evacuations.

An official voiced hope that the blaze — one year after the worst wildfires in Turkey's history — was close to being tamed but urged caution due to the strong prevailing winds.

The fire erupted Tuesday evening in the Bordubet region, near Marmaris on Turkey’s Aegean coast. It spread rapidly, fanned by strong winds, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Smoke filled the orange-tinted sky over Bordubet, video footage from the area showed, and authorities evacuated dozens of homes near the region as a precaution.

The smoke made its way over to the Greek island of Rhodes - a short ferry ride from Marmaris, where a plume was visible over the sea and extended over a part of the island, just south of the city center.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, including the possibility of arson.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspected the area by helicopter on Wednesday, while Vahit Kirisci, the agriculture and forestry minister, told reporters that the fire had been “largely” contained. He also said however, that he was making his remarks with “some caution.”

“Of course, it is possible that it may jump from one place to another due to the wind,” he said.

Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer.

Anadolu said close to 1,600 personnel were involved in efforts to bring the fire under control, including teams brought in from neighboring provinces. A total of 20 helicopters and 14 planes were deployed, the agency reported.

“Due to the winds, the situation does not look good,” Mehmet Oktay, the mayor of Marmaris said in a video message late on Tuesday.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

Erdogan’s government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

__

Associated Press writer Giovanna Dell'Orto reported from Rhodes, Greece.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia strikes Kyiv residential neighbourhood ahead of G7 summit

Explosions rocked a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv Sunday morning as G7 leaders gathered in Germany to discuss their backing of Ukraine against Russia's invasion, with a crucial NATO meeting set to follow in days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to address both the G7 and NATO gatherings, said cities as far away as Lviv, near the Polish border, had been struck by a wave of attacks on Saturday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Survivors recount Mali’s deadliest attack since coup

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Moussa Tolofidie didn’t think twice when nearly 100 jihadis on motorbikes gathered in his village in central Mali last week. A peace agreement signed last year between some armed groups and the community in the Bankass area had largely held, even if the gunmen would sometimes enter the town to preach Shariah to the villagers. But on this Sunday in June, everything changed — the jihadis began killing people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Wildfire#Turkish Marmaris#Aegean#Anadolu Agency#Greek
The Associated Press

Destruction everywhere, help scarce after Afghanistan quake

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — When the ground heaved from last week’s earthquake in Afghanistan, Nahim Gul’s stone-and-mud house collapsed on top of him. He clawed through the rubble in the pre-dawn darkness, choking on dust as he searched for his father and two sisters. He doesn’t know how many hours of digging passed before he caught a glimpse of their bodies under the ruins. They were dead.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Live updates | G-7 leaders plan ban on Russian gold imports

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in Germany’s Bavarian Alps:. U.S. President Joe Biden says that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies intend to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy