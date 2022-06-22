Community Bids Farewell To Long-Time Resident

COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations. LAS VEGAS – Southern Nevadans now have expanded access to COVID-19 testing with the opening of self-test vending machines at two locations.. The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed two vending machines that dispense at-home self-test kits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center (lobby), 101 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, and the Mesa View Regional Hospital (emergency department lobby), 1299 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, NV 89027. Residents have already started to access test kits at both locations. A new location for a third vending machine will be available soon.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO