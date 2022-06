ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after police say he brutally beat his coworker when the two started fighting over who could “frame” better. Luis Gustavo Figueroa-Flores, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. On June 18, shortly after 12 a.m., police responded to […]

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO