GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (AP) — State leaders have broken ground for a $463 million project that will elevate 8.3 miles of La. 1, one of the state's hurricane evacuation routes. The groundbreaking held Friday is for work that will be done between Golden Meadow and Leeville, The Advocate reported. Once complete, 19.3 miles (30.5 kilometers) of the highway will be elevated between Golden Meadow and Port Fourchon, which handles nearly 90% of deepwater gas and petroleum extraction from the Gulf of Mexico.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO