Arizona State

Titusville Herald

O’Keeffe strived to be close to New Mexico landscapes

ABIQUIU, N.M. (AP) — In 1940s America, for a woman to go camping in the wilderness was virtually unheard of. Enter Georgia O’Keeffe. Determined to move as close to the New Mexico landscape as humanly possible, O’Keeffe went camping in Glen Canyon, Plaza Blanca and what she termed The Black Place located 150 miles northwest of her Abiquiú home.
LIFESTYLE
Titusville Herald

Free legal clinic on wheels launches for Tennessee clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has launched a free legal clinic on wheels. The court used federal pandemic aid to retrofit a blue sprinter van to make stops in mostly rural places across the state. It’s called the “Justice Bus” and it’s essentially a law office...
TENNESSEE STATE
Titusville Herald

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
Titusville Herald

Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz said his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Titusville Herald

$5 million in grants earmarked for flood-impacted businesses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is making up to $5 million in grant funding from Montana's bed tax fund available to businesses that have been impacted by destructive flooding in southern Montana. Gianforte's office announced the grant funding on Friday, and said more than $3 million...
MONTANA STATE
Titusville Herald

State launches $463 million project to elevate La. 1

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (AP) — State leaders have broken ground for a $463 million project that will elevate 8.3 miles of La. 1, one of the state's hurricane evacuation routes. The groundbreaking held Friday is for work that will be done between Golden Meadow and Leeville, The Advocate reported. Once complete, 19.3 miles (30.5 kilometers) of the highway will be elevated between Golden Meadow and Port Fourchon, which handles nearly 90% of deepwater gas and petroleum extraction from the Gulf of Mexico.
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban, including offering clemency to any doctor convicted and not appointing prosecutors who would enforce the prohibition.
WISCONSIN STATE
Titusville Herald

Body found in Las Vegas desert ID'd; Was a homicide victim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim, according to authorities. The Clark County coroner’s office said the body was that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Titusville Herald

Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Utah abortion ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah have filed a lawsuit over a state law banning nearly all abortions, contending it violates the state constitution. The organizations filed the lawsuit over Utah's trigger law in state court on Saturday....
UTAH STATE
Titusville Herald

Expanded care in works for vets exposed to toxic substances

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal backed by Maine's senators to provide more care for military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were among the supporters of the proposal, which is commonly called the “PACT Act.” The proposal easily passed the Senate in mid-June.
MAINE STATE
Titusville Herald

Massachusetts State Police investigate crash that killed 3

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three Massachusetts teenagers were killed and a fourth seriously injured early Sunday in a car crash in the town of Brimfield, state police said. Just before 1 a.m. Sunday troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car went off the East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over, police said.
BRIMFIELD, MA

