In a surprise midseason move, Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving the team to return to the college ranks, as D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reports that Johnson has been hired as LSU’s new pitching coach. Johnson is in his fourth season with the Twins but has...
