Road safety is one of the top issues facing Milwaukeeans today. Reckless driving has been on the rise, endangering pedestrians, cyclists and drivers themselves. The City of Milwaukee is looking at a number of solutions, including reinvigorating driver education programs, but one of the main solutions is looking at the streets themselves — improving street design to help guide drivers to behave more responsibly.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO