Orlando, FL

President plans to call on Congress to suspend gas tax through September

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The president plans to call on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through September to help ease the pain at the pump.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is hovering around $5.

A pause could save you about 18 cents per gallon and 24 cents per gallon for diesel.

“A couple of cents relief may not really help at the end of the day,” a driver told Channel 9.

The White House insists the gas holiday will not impact the Highway Trust Fund, which helps pay for road repairs and mass transit projects.

The idea requires approval from Congress but that is considered unlikely, with some Democrats dismissing the idea as “too little, too late.”

Tax policy analysts across the political spectrum argue that a gas tax holiday is a bad idea.

“It’s not going to solve the problem of high gas prices. A significant amount of that relief would not actually flow to the consumers,” a tax policy analyst told Channel 9.

Analysts said the move doesn’t address the entire issue. They said that more needs to be done to help ease the burden on families.

Florida is cutting the gas tax during the month of October. It is expected to lower the price of gas by about 25 cents per gallon.

Orlando, FL
