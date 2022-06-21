ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Unexplained Syncope in Young Man With Inherited Arrhythmia Disorder

By Kate Kneisel
MedPage Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did a seemingly healthy young man pass out briefly, and then regain consciousness but with nausea, tightness in his chest, and a rapid heart rate? That's the question a medical team at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis faced when the patient, in his early 20s, presented to the...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
NBC News

Broken heart syndrome: What are the symptoms and causes?

Two days after fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, her husband, Joe Garcia, suddenly died as well. Family members attributed his death to a broken heart. Irma Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, said Joe collapsed at home on Thursday shortly after delivering flowers for Irma's...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Health
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Does Hemiplegic Migraine Feel Like? 16 Symptoms

Hemiplegic migraine is a rare type of migraine characterized by weakness on one side of the body accompanied by a migraine headache. Symptoms of hemiplegic migraine mimic those of a stroke, and the muscle weakness can feel so severe that it causes temporary paralysis on the affected side of the body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syncope#Arrhythmia#Seizure#Epileptic Seizures#Heart Valve#Ecg
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
verywellhealth.com

What Is Alcoholic Neuropathy?

Alcoholic neuropathy, also known as alcoholic peripheral neuropathy, refers to damage of the nerves due to chronic and excessive alcohol consumption. Affected nerves include the peripheral nerves, primarily located in the arms and legs, and the autonomic nerves, which help regulate our internal body functions. About 46% of chronic alcohol users will eventually develop this condition.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Most common allergies not linked to rheumatoid arthritis

Most common allergies are not associated with the risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), but some allergic conditions, including animal dander allergy and atopic dermatitis, are associated with increased RA risk, according to a study recently published in RMD Open. Vanessa L. Kronzer, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of a Cancerous Ovarian Cyst?

Ovarian cancer is an abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the ovaries or related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. Cancerous ovarian cyst or early-stage ovarian cancer (stages I to II) rarely causes any symptoms. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer (stages III to IV) may cause a few nonspecific symptoms.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is a Brainstem Migraine? Symptoms & Treatment

Brainstem migraine is a type of migraine with aura that begins in the brainstem with intense throbbing or pulsating pain on one or both sides of the back of the head (occipital area). Migraine with brainstem aura occurs in 1 in 10 people who get migraine with typical visual aura....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

Popular TikTok videos portraying Tourette syndrome are poorly representative of the disorder, neurologists say

TikTok videos portraying symptoms of Tourette syndrome may be misleading to viewers, according to a study published in the journal Pediatric Neurology. A team of neurologists examined popular TikTok videos shared under #tourettes and found that the behavior in the videos was more consistent with functional tic-like behavior. During the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Medical News Today

What to know about phentermine and heart failure

A link may exist between phentermine and heart failure. There are rare reports of valvular heart disease in people who have taken this anti-obesity drug. Valvular heart disease involves damage to one or more of the valves in the heart. These valves open and close to regulate blood flow. Additionally,...
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy