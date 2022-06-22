NWSL Glance

The door is now open for the UNC football program to land another big target in the 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis tweeted out that he is reopening his recruitment and has decommitted from Pitt. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back out of Stockbridge has a total of 23 offers in his recruitment. He committed to Pitt in early June but after visits to Arkansas, UNC and even Pitt, he has now changed his mind. And there’s a new leader in the clubhouse. Mack Brown and the Tar Heels appear to be the favorites moving forward in this...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO