ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Voices: I’m the guitarist and singer in The Subways – this is how Brexit has affected musicians

By Billy Lunn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNyGB_0gIEedDa00

I was in my favourite pub in Hatfield when I received the call. “Can you hop in a van right now? Weezer need a support act for the European leg of their tour. First date is in Hamburg.”

I’d never been to Hamburg. In fact, I’d never even been to Germany. The rest of the dates listed were Dublin, Paris, and Glasgow. I sank my pint and ran home to pack. Back in those days, my dad would join us on the road. He’d always wanted to be in a rock band, so when we got signed, I asked him to join us on the adventure. He booked us a van, helped us load in our equipment, and soon we were on our way, passports crammed into our backpacks. Before we knew it, we’d crossed the channel on the ferry and found ourselves parked outside the venue.

It was all such a blur, we weren’t certain we’d left Hatfield. But there we sat, looking out onto the European streets, so much wider and brighter than those back home. My bandmate, Subways bassist Charlotte studied German at school, so she taught us a few handy phrases, which we scribbled down and recited to each other. By the time we walked out onstage, we knew enough to introduce ourselves and thank the audience for their applause.

The show itself was raucous, driven by a bewilderment over the fact that only the evening before we were all just twiddling our thumbs – and now we were doing what we love most in the world, in a new venue, in a new city, in a new country, and to a completely new audience.

Walking through Paris before our show at L’Olympia was an especially paradigm-shifting experience. As a working-class lad whose prospects projected no higher than the zenith of becoming manager of the hotel in which I used to work as “linen porter”, a visit to Paris might never have otherwise occurred to me. But there we were, strutting down the Champs-Elysees, trying not to let the grandiosity of it all overtake our focus on the gig ahead.

Not long after that, we bagged a number of support slots in similar fashion. Then we began booking entire European tours of our own. It reached a point (thanks to some well-received festival appearances) where we became much more popular on the continent than we were back home in the UK, and that’s something in which we still take pride.

With each new tour, we explored new regions throughout Europe, visiting new towns and cities and meeting so many wonderful people along the way – many of whom would become devoted friends who opened our eyes to different ways of thinking, creating and living.

Then came 2016, and with it the EU referendum. We tried to explain to people who intended to vote Leave – friends and family included – what it would entail for bands old and new, successful or just starting out. As we described the restrictions that leaving the EU would place on access to wider cultural and economic prospects, we were dismissed as “fear-mongerers” and “liberal elites” who didn’t want “£35m for the NHS each week”, and only wanted to “talk Brexit down”. Though, as we can all now see, we’ve reached the point where our initial fears are unfortunately being realised.

As I write, I sit in a venue called Hansa 39 in Munich, readying myself for soundcheck. I’m apprehensive, because my main amplifier spluttered and eventually refused to work two days into the tour, and I’m now praying my spare amplifier doesn’t go the same way.

Pre-Brexit, I’d usually have a representative from the amplifier company stop by the venue to issue a replacement, which they’d happily allow me to take back to the UK whilst the broken amplifier is being repaired. However, that now can’t be done, as we’re obligated to re-enter the UK in possession of every single item with which we left it, and no more. The faulty amplifier, like every single item we bring with us, is listed on the carnet (or “passport for goods”), with its weight, type, model number and serial number provided, and must simply come along for the ride.

The carnet expires in 12 months, and it can’t be altered until its expiration date. That means we must make extra sure to list and bring with us spares of everything we use, whilst also making sure that they won’t drastically increase insurance costs. That goes for every single item, right down to power adapters, power units, power leads, extension cables, XLR and quarter inch cables, patch cables, guitars, guitar cases, guitar pedals, pedalboards, guitar stands, drums, drum stands, drum cases, cymbals, cymbal stands, cymbal cases, microphones, wireless transmitters and receivers, in-ear monitors (plus their respective cases), and the rest!

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

None of these can be replaced, as and when needed, while we tour Europe. Weeks before starting the tour, I was tasked with logging all the items on the carnet, which meant stripping apart pedalboards that had taken us 15 years to assemble, just to get at the serial numbers of every guitar pedal before weighing them separately.

As well as this, we also incurred the not-insubstantial cost of requiring someone to cast a keen eye over the carnet for approval before submission. Then there’s the wait during inspections at Dover, on the way out and on the way back, as the carnet is reconciled with every piece listed.

I’ve not even mentioned the additional strains that have been placed on our support band, whose situation Brexit has made so complicated and expensive that we offered them accommodation and transport on our tour bus. Gone are the days of merely packing up, hopping on the ferry, plugging in, and playing in the moment.

Where before there was a sense of freedom, now there’s limitation. It’s ironic, really, given Vote Leave’s campaign messaging. Culturally and economically, however, the arts industry’s suffering is really only just beginning.

Billy Lunn is the singer and guitarist in the rock band The Subways

To mark the six year anniversary of the referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU, Voices brings you Brexit, six years on – a series exploring the impact of the vote to leave

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukrainian musicians unite on Pyramid Stage to tell Glastonbury ‘stop Putin’

Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala have performed together on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, sharing a message to “stop Putin”.Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016, representing Ukraine, and was welcomed on stage as DakhaBrakha’s special guest for the performance on Sunday afternoon.Jamala, full name Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova, told the PA news agency after the set: “We can stop this evil only if we are united, only if we are together.“We are fighting for freedom, for equality… it’s my first time in Glastonbury and I see that freedom here.“It’s a treasure to be human and to express...
MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: Brexit had to happen – this is why

The case for Brexit was very simple: it was the retrieval of self-government by the British people. When the Heath government joined the EU in 1973, with a referendum in 1975 under Harold Wilson’s Labour government, both governments argued that British self-government was not at risk: we were joining a customs union only.Tony Benn and Enoch Powell, at opposite ends of the political spectrum, warned that this would eventually lead to the loss of sovereignty, and in the intervening 40 years have been proved right. The EU has moved steadily towards its stated aim of a federal state of a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

British Muslim travel agencies in uproar over Saudi hajj changes

British Muslim travel companies have said they face going out of business, with travellers potentially losing thousands of pounds, after Saudi Arabia launched a new system for applying for the hajj pilgrimage. The Saudi government announced this month that pilgrims from Europe, the US and Australia could no longer book...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#European Union#Guitarist#German
The Independent

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here. McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage. “I’m totally confused...
MUSIC
The Independent

Covid reinfections: How likely are you to catch coronavirus again as UK cases rise?

Scientists have warned a new wave of infections has begun as two Covid sub-variants have led to a surge in cases. More than 1.7m people now have the virus in the UK, in a 23 per cent weekly increase, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics. That rise is largely due to the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, the ONS said.More than two years on from the first cases in the UK, millions of Britons have caught the virus and some will have had it on multiple occasions. But just how likely is a reinfection, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

Australia had fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when the then-government banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns, a Chinese ambassador said on Friday.Xiao Qian, China’s ambassador to Australia since January, gave a rare public address at University Technology Sydney that was repeatedly interrupted by human rights protesters.The address comes as China shows signs of thawing a diplomatic deepfreeze of Australian ministers following the election of a new government last month.Bilateral relations plummeted in early 2020 after the previous Australian government called for...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
The Independent

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

Prince Charles' office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.The Sunday Times said the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store. The newspaper said the money...
U.K.
The Independent

Charles ‘accepted large cash donations’ from Qatari politician, report claims

The Prince of Wales accepted large cash donations totalling three million euros from a former Qatari prime minister, the Sunday Times has reported.The newspaper claimed the prince personally accepted the cash donations for his charity the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) between 2011 and 2015 from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim who was prime minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013.Clarence House said the donations were “passed immediately” to one of the prince’s charities and that “appropriate governance” was carried out.“Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the Prince’s charities who carried out...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James partners with Tesco to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms

Dame Deborah James has partnered with Tesco to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer.The BBC podcast host and cancer campaigner, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, is currently receiving at-home end of life care.James announced that she had moved to hospice-at-home care in May, telling her Instagram followers that her body “just can’t continue anymore”.At the time, she also launched a Bowelbabe Fund to raise money for Cancer Research. The fund has raised more than £6.7 million so far.In a post to Instagram on Saturday 25 June, James announced Tesco will help raise awareness of the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

UK plan to impose ‘unlawful’ steel tariffs sparks fresh clash with EU

Boris Johnson has said he is considering extending steel tariffs, despite concerns the move could break international rules and put him on course for another major row with the EU.The prime minister is reportedly drawing up plans to slap “safeguard” limits of steel imports from several developing countries, and extend existing tariffs already imposed on China and others.But critics have warned the move to widen tariffs will “violate” World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, with the EU ambassador to Britain warning against any “protectionism”.Lord Geidt, the PM’s ex-ethics adviser, cited steel tariff plans in his resignation letter earlier this month –...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK among worst offenders in G7 vaccine supply failures ‘which led to 600,000 preventable deaths’

The UK has been named as one of two worst-offending G7 countries that failed to deliver the number of Covid vaccines promised to poorer countries – leading to 600,000 preventable deaths.A damning report by Oxfam and the People’s Vaccine Alliance showed less than half (49 per cent) of the 2.1 billion vaccine donations pledged by G7 countries have been distributed, while its wealthy members are likely to have already secured the majority of next-generation coronavirus jabs.The research also claimed that, had the promised G7 vaccine reserve been delivered in full in 2021, the equivalent to one life every minute could...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges France and Germany to provide more military support to Ukraine at G7

Boris Johnson will use G7 and Nato summits to urge France and Germany to provide more military support to Ukraine and warn them against any attempt to push president Volodymyr Zelensky into a “bad” peace deal.This week’s conferences in Germany and Spain offer the beleaguered prime minister – battling to stave off a new leadership challenge at home – the chance to talk about strong British backing for Kyiv. Mr Johnson said he is not worried about rebel Tory MPs plotting to oust him while he is out of the country until Thursday – rejecting calls to come home and...
POLITICS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 22 June, South Africa announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus.It joins a string of mainly European destinations to end all restrictions, with some of the earliest being Iceland, Norway and Sweden.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination,...
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Charles right to accept €1m in cash from Qatari sheikh, Cabinet minister says

It is “fine” for Prince Charles to have accepted a suitcase containing €1m in cash from a controversial Qatari politician, a Cabinet minister says.Brandon Lewis backed the heir to the throne amid a gathering row over the money he accepted the former prime minister of the Middle East state.However, the Northern Ireland secretary avoided a question about whether the Prince of Wales’ actions threw “his judgement” into doubt – arguing it was not “appropriate” for a government minister to answer.The Sunday Times revealed that the €1m was one of three lots of cash, totalling €3m, which Prince Charles personally...
U.K.
The Independent

PM implies he is prepared to breach international law to safeguard UK steel

The Prime Minister has suggested Britain may be prepared to breach international law to safeguard its steel industry.Boris Johnson argued at the G7 summit in Germany it is reasonable for UK steel to enjoy the “same protections” as other European economies.The Telegraph has reported the PM intends to impose sweeping new steel tariffs in a drive to win back support in traditional Labour heartlands.It said ministers also plan to announce a two-year extension of steel tariffs already imposed on developed countries and China.The newspaper said the changes were the same as those cited by Lord Geidt when he quit as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK defence and foreign secretaries in Turkey to talk war and weapons ahead of Nato summit

Weapons and war were the top agenda items in a pair of high-power diplomatic meetings between the UK and Turkey on Thursday.The visits by the UK’s foreign and defence secretaries to Ankara followed news of the possible collapse of a major fighter jet deal between Ankara and Washington and came amid a crisis in Nato over efforts to include Nordic countries in the alliance.UK defence secretary Ben Wallace met his counterpart Hulusi Akar in the Turkish capital. Ahead of a summit in Madrid next Wednesday, Nato allies are seeking to convince Turkey to remove its opposition to allowing Sweden...
POLITICS
The Independent

Troubles amnesty plan ‘will protect IRA terrorists who murdered hundreds of soldiers’

Government plans to protect a small number of veterans from prosecution will effectively hand an amnesty to IRA terrorists who murdered of hundreds of armed forces personnel, opponents say. They will drive the point home by sending a letter to every MP in Britain, including Boris Johnson, detailing how many people from their own constituency were killed by republican terrorists during the Troubles.The list includes the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings and Tim Parry and Jonathan Ball, the two children killed in Warrington in 1993. New analysis by the House of Common Library suggests those affected...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy