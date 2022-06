(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade this morning clears the way for Utah's trigger law to go into effect. Under the law passed in 2020, abortions in Utah are largely prohibited. Women can still receive an abortion in circumstances where their own lives are at risk, or if the fetus has a defect that would pose a substantial health risk if the child was born. A pregnancy caused by rape or incest can also be aborted if the crime has been reported to law enforcement. The new law could go into effect as early as today.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO