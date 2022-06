Jonny Bairstow was England’s century-scoring hero once again as he led debutant Jamie Overton in a thrilling partnership that turned the Headingley Test against New Zealand on its head.England looked to be imploding when the duo came together at 55 for six on day two, light years away from the tourists’ 329 all out, but they were rescued by Bairstow’s fearless 130 not out and an unbeaten 89 from Overton in his first international innings.The pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264 for six – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen...

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO