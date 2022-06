Originally Posted On: https://www.yutzyroofingservice.com/9-questions-to-ask-before-hiring-a-commercial-roofing-company-in-wausau-wi There are over 109,331 roofing contractor businesses in the United States, a 1.8 percent increase from 2021. With so many commercial roofers to choose from, how do you know if the company is credible?. Without expert knowledge, it can be difficult to know what to...