Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO