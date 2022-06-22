ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iCatCare Supports Cat Friendly Rental Campaign

Cover picture for the articleInternational Cat Care are proud to support AdvoCATS ‘Heads for Tails!’ campaign for a simple change in the law to make renting with pets easier. AdvoCATS is an East Midlands, UK based non-profit organisation, run by volunteers, that offers free support and advice to both landlords and tenants, as well as...

Battersea Welcomes Long-Awaited New Pet Friendly Policies for Renters and Landlords

Animal welfare charity Battersea has today welcomed the Government’s announcement to help more renters be allowed to own a pet. The charity has long campaigned for more people to have the opportunity to enjoy the many physical, mental and social benefits of pet ownership through its “Pet Friendly Properties” campaign. Being unable to find a home where their pet is allowed is sadly one of the most common reasons people bring their pets to Battersea.
