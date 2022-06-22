Paramount Plus is here to challenge Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video

Paramount Plus is finally available in the UK! The new streaming service is said to feature over 8,000 hours of content spanning the latest movies and TV shows.

Set to challenge the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and what feels like an endless number of streaming platforms out there, Paramount Plus first launched in the US over a year ago – meaning there is already plenty of content ready for your viewing pleasure.

Paramount Plus costs $9.99 / £6.99 per month or $99.99 / £69.90 per year with a free seven-day trial available. Sky Cinema customers will also gain access to Paramount Plus for no additional cost, so that's a win-win if you already subscribe. Of course, the big decision is what to watch first and whether what's on offer is worth the money. So here are a few of the top picks for where to start first.

Note: This article previously recommended Sonic the Hedgehog and The Lost City, however, these are only available on Paramount Plus in the US and will arrive in the UK at a later date. We regret the error.

Yellowstone

I was tempted to suggest the Halo TV series, one of Paramount Plus's biggest shows, however, I'd much rather recommend neo-Western drama, Yellowstone. Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, whose family owns the largest contiguous ranch in the US, the series follows the trials and tribulations of bordering a national park, an Indian Reservation and developers. Netflix has Stranger Things , Amazon has The Boys , Disney Plus has Obi-Wan Kenobi , Apple TV has Severance and Paramount has Yellowstone.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

What's better than Tom Cruise running? How about Tom Cruise alongside a moustached Henry Cavill? Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the latest sixth entry in the action spy series and yet, somehow, one of its very best. With an interesting plot, stunning international locations and epic stunts – including a helicopter chase that Cruise actually piloted – the action franchise continues to up the ante. Two sequels: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two are now scheduled for 2023 and 2023, so there's nothing better to keep the hype going until then.

Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets has rocketed out the gate to huge critical acclaim, as four teens involved in a place crash in 1996 descend into savagery. Alongside a compelling narrative that blends horror and mystery together seamlessly, it's the performances that really help make this show what it is as the psychological elements of it all play pivotal with the timeline also picking up in 2021 with the survivors deal with the consequences of what happened. A one season wonder or something more? Only time will tell.

Paramount Plus is available for $9.99 / £6.99 per month or $99.99 / £69.90 per year.

