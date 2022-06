Washoe County’s new career and technical high school delayed until Fall 2025. The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted this week to implement a phased construction plan for the new Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy. The new school will be located at Hug High School’s former campus. Hug students and teachers are moving to a brand-new campus in Sparks.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO