FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a truck driver was found stabbed to death at a gas station on Saturday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Avenal Police Department were called out to the EZ Trip Travel Center on Lassen Avenue, near the […]

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO