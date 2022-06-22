ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect arrested for two Berkeley attacks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, two individuals were assaulted by a 34-year-old man in downtown Berkeley. The Berkeley Police Department arrested the suspect after the second incident, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged him with robbery, vandalism, and...

