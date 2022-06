These were some of the encouraging words said when the Chill Foundation brough kids from the “I Have A Dream” Foundation of Boulder County to Valmont Skate Park for their first skateboarding lessons. They visited the park on June 15, 16 and 17 with volunteers from the Chill Foundation, Square State Skate and the Satellite Boardshop who taught them how to successfully ride on a skateboard.

