ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SUPERB WOMAN: Hon. Charletta Rogers Compton

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas College Board of Trustees member Charletta Rogers Compton received her associates degree from Mountain View College and her Bachelors of Business Administration from Dallas Baptist University....

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Our Voices: Failure of Government Owned Networks Provide a Warning For Dallas

There’s no denying that our lives have changed dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. About 45 percent of Americans are working remotely either some or all of the time, telehealth usage is 38 times higher than it was at the beginning of 2020, and students have become increasingly reliant on learning outside of the classroom. These trends all point to one clear reality: the internet has become even more important in today’s hyper-connected world.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

4th Annual Black Media Mixer

Black Media Mixer returns for an evening of mixing, mingling and networking with some of Dallas’ top Black media heads. Brand and business owners are invited to connect with the very people that are telling our stories and impacting culture. The event will feature a media panel $1K business...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Cost of Freedom

This weekend, I was blessed with the opportunity to be in the presence of greatness. Artstillery shared scenes from their upcoming play on Fair Park/South Dallas with an audience. I was the moderator of a panel of women whose leadership has shaped the narrative of South Dallas:. Willie Mae Coleman.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hon#Dallas Long#Mountain View College#Dallas Baptist University#Planning Team
texasmetronews.com

Black Designers Lit Up Runway For Record-Breaking Juneteenth Fashion Show

The DFW experienced a history-making fashion moment at the Legacy West Juneteenth Fashion Show this past Sunday (June 19). Nearly a dozen of Texas’ finest Black designers and brands lit up their runway in bold prints, atelier designs, and statement-making ensembles that had the crowds cheering throughout the night.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Candice Ordered Steps Johnson

The owner and CEO of Bingeworthy Books, Candice Ordered Steps Johnson attended Duncanville High School and she is an author, choreographer and entrepreneur. She is the Artistic Director of the award-winning Ordered Steps Productions Dance Company, which is a “body of Believers dedicated to healing hearts and bringing souls closer to Christ through dance!” Candice served as the official choreographer for The Black Academy of Arts & Letters’ Emmy-nominated program, “The Civil Rights Concert” that aired on CBS. For workshops, bootcamps, speaking engagements, dance ministry consultations, appearances & more, please contact: 469.231.4482 or ordered.steps@yahoo.com.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
texasmetronews.com

Dallas murder suspect captured after police say he cut leg monitor while out on bond

A suspect in a capital murder case police say was on the run shortly after he was released from jail on bond was arrested again Thursday afternoon. James Moore was found in Northeast Dallas by the U.S. Marshals and taken into custody, Dallas police said. Moore was released from jail last week after Dallas County prosecutors announced they were not ready for his trial. That prompted state District Judge Ernie White to reduce Moore’s bail amount from $500,000 to $1,000.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy