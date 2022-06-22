ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Tabs are coming to Windows 11 Explorer, and they're saving your RAM

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Windows 11 has been rolling out all sorts of interesting updates since it's come out. Many come out to the test servers first, and have featured all sorts of changes we love, like these UI animations and HDR sliders .

Though there have also been plenty that make us less happy and break Microsoft Store apps .

Thankfully the update we've learned about today via Hardware.info appears to be one that will bring the rads rather than the sads. While it's certainly not everyone's favourite platform, a new Windows OS has meant plenty of changes and some have come to its most basic of systems. Your general Windows 11 PC using experience should be about to get just a little bit better, as Explorer is getting yet another added feature.

We've known Windows 11 Explorer was set to see tabs for a while thanks to the last insider build testing out this feature . It may not sound like much, but being able to organise my day-to-day use of explorer folders with tabs rather than relying on separate windows is going to be much more convenient to manage. I can keep different windows with tabs grouped of folders to get quick and immediate access to my files, but apparently it gets even better.

The Linux faithful out there may be howling about how they've had tabbed file explorer windows for ages now, but they really just need to get over it.

Not only are tabs coming, but they're doing more than just being a super useful quality of life tool for your daily life. They're using far less RAM. Reportedly opening a new tab will only increase memory consumption by one MB. It's hard to get a say on exactly how much RAM opening an explorer window generally uses, and of course this is going to be a little different for everyone, but it's more than that.

Window shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sV0St_0gID0DUe00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 review : What we think of the new OS
How to install Windows 11 : Safe and secure install
What you need to know before upgrading : Things to note before downloading the latest OS
Windows 11 TPM requirements : Microsoft's strict security policy

Still, saving RAM on a task many of us may just have sitting idly open across many different windows could make a nice little difference to your computer's performance. It could be especially great for managing things like game capture, without adding extra stress to the machine.

While it may sound like a small update overall, tabs coming to Windows Explorer may just make your daily computing life that little bit smoother, in more ways than one. If you're looking for other ways to speed up your Windows 11 experience, don't forget to make sure you're using a good SSD as your boot drive ; there's really no excuse to be sticking with the ol' spinning platter hard drives anymore.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Steam Deck designer says SSD mod 'will significantly shorten the life of your Deck'

But I still love the fact that Valve has made it possible for people to really dig into their Decks, even if it disapproves. "Please don't do this," has been the stance of Valve Steam Deck (opens in new tab) designer, Lawrence Yang, regarding an SSD mod that came to light recently. We reported on the mod itself last week (opens in new tab), which saw one Deck owner (Decker?) replace the original 2230-size SSD with a more readily available 2242-size drive.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Look out, used mining GPUs are turning up with dead memory chips

Second-hand mining GPUs might work fine, but the memory could well be bricked, making for a lame used graphics card. There's a very good chance that GPU you bought second-hand from some desperate erstwhile crypto miner will work fine. Mining ethereum 24 hours a day doesn't actually put a lot of undue stress on the graphics silicon, particularly as a lot of them will be underclocked to reduce the power draw.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Os#Window Shopping#Explorer#Ui#Hardware Info
PC Gamer

The latest Windows 11 update fixes game crash woes for some users

An optional Windows 11 update (opens in new tab) addresses a handful of issues for some users who are experiencing game crashes or are unable to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11. It's part of the June 2022 monthly updates for Insiders, who can check out the fix before it's released en masse on July 12th for all.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Drunk employee passes out on the street, losing 2 USB sticks holding the personal data of an entire city

The flash drives, containing the personal data of 460,000 residents of Amagasaki, Japan, have at least been recovered. There's a reason we all feel some level of guilt and/or shame when we wake up after a night of heavy drinking. The depressant nature of alcohol means that even though you may have had an enjoyable time, and experienced an increased level of happiness the night before, your reserve of 'happy chemicals' is going to be severely depleted the next day. That's what leads to you feeling down, depressed, guilty, or ashamed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #371: Saturday, June 25

It's finally the weekend, so it must be time for the answer to the June 25 (371) Wordle. Looking back at the answers we've had so far, I'm amazed at the sheer variety of words we've gone through—everything from medical terms to archaic alternatives and the odd potentially cheeky solution I've had to write very carefully worded hints for.
PC Gamer

Microphones are the new gaming status symbol

Nobody needed a gaming mic in the late '90s. Hell, webcams barely even existed yet—if you were attending QuakeCon and wanted to inspire a roiling envy among your fellow PC elitists, your best bet was a garish, chromed-out case. You know what I'm talking about: the crystalline chassis, the glittering water cooling kits, the monolithic fans that sounded like a spaceship taking off. This was the threshold that every up-and-coming geek was expected to aspire to. No peripherals, no bells and whistles, just a big machine and a chunky monitor, pumping out Counter-Strike headshots all night long. You could take that PC to your local LAN party and show everyone who's boss.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Gamer

Valorant will start listening to your voice chat in July

In order to train a language model for future disruptive behavior reports. Riot Games will begin background evaluation of recorded in-game voice communications on July 13th in North America, in English. In a brief statement (opens in new tab) Riot said that the purpose of the recording is ultimately to "collect clear evidence that could verify any violations of behavioral policies."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Japanese PC that ran the original Metal Gear is coming back after 30 years of extinction

The MSX's co-creator is back with a new model, the MSX3, and it's coming this year. The MSX PC is barely known in the West, but it was Microsoft Japan's big 1980s play for parts of the Asian computer market. A joint project with the ASCII Corporation, the MSX was an attempt to create a 'standard' PC architecture in the same way that VHS had become the de facto videotape format.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

ESA is finally updating Mars Express Windows 98-based software

It's been chugging along on 20-year-old software, so this is a much appreciated upgrade. The European Space Agency (ESA) has finally decided to give the Mars Express probe a software update. It's been running on a 20-year-old operating system all this time, and the organisation figured an update might increase its chance of discovering the secrets of the red planet.
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

Epic Games Store introduces rating system designed to stop review-bombing

The Epic Games Store is improving its functionality over time, and now it's going to wade into the treacherous waters of user reviews. A recent update has added ratings and polls to the store, which players will see at intervals after playing games, and the information gathered here will be used to populate a game's store page with more information about it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition is a disaster, not a remaster

When I got my first 4K TV, the first movie to grace the lovely new screen was Blade Runner 2049. It's a looker at any resolution, but I had high expectations—high expectations that were cruelly stomped on straight away. It looked awful. Cheap and artificial, like I was watching from the edge of a budget drama set. I thought maybe I just needed to get used to it and my eyes would eventually adjust. And it did look fantastic when nothing was moving. I was lying to myself.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

The Steam Summer Sale has everything—except 2022's biggest game

With Elden Ring's continued success, should we have expected it not to go on sale?. I made out like a bandit in the Steam and GOG summer sales, but amid all the deals there was a curious absence: Elden Ring, 2022's biggest release, has held steady at a full $60 price point (opens in new tab) since launching February 25.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy