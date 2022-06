The State 7 on 7 Tournament began Thursday in College Station with the Brady Bulldogs finishing strong at the end of the day going 2-1 in pool play. Despite dropping a close game to Harmony 20-14, Brady fough back hard as they defeated Marlin in a close game 26-21 and then went on to down Poth 26-18 after trailing 0-12 early in the game.

