Charlotte Parker Malloy, 93

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-756 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FO THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDHAO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Ann Marie Coward A Petition to change the name of Ann Marie Coward, now residing in the City of Sandpoint, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Anne Marie Coward. The reason for the change in name is: to clean up titles and trust documents. In the past I had used Anne Coward on some financial documents. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o'clock a.m. on July 27, 2022 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: 6/14/2022 /s/Crystal Sanborn Deputy Clerk Legal#4306 AD#541410 June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2022.

