SANDPOINT — Locals of all ages are invited to explore the depths of the oceans through the East Bonner County Library District’s summer reading program. Now that school is out and summer has officially begun the library is ready to not only get everyone reading, but dive off the deep end with the theme for summer, “Oceans of Possiblities”. The theme will feature activities centered around ocean exploration and conservation.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO